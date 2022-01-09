Skip to main content
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Brandin Cooks has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Cooks and the Houston Texans (4-12) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooks' 1,011 receiving yards (63.2 per game) lead the Texans. He has 87 catches on 130 targets with six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 25.3% of the 513 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.
  • Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Cooks' 71 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Titans are 1.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooks, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The Titans are conceding 261.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Cooks was targeted 11 times and racked up 66 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Cooks' 14 catches (on 21 targets) have led to 168 receiving yards (56.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

130

25.3%

87

1011

6

10

20.4%

Nico Collins

53

10.3%

30

379

1

6

12.2%

Chris Conley

37

7.2%

22

323

2

1

2.0%

David Johnson

38

7.4%

29

217

1

7

14.3%

