Brandin Cooks has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Cooks and the Houston Texans (4-12) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks' 1,011 receiving yards (63.2 per game) lead the Texans. He has 87 catches on 130 targets with six touchdowns.

So far this season, 25.3% of the 513 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.

Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Cooks' 71 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Titans are 1.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooks, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The Titans are conceding 261.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Cooks was targeted 11 times and racked up 66 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Cooks' 14 catches (on 21 targets) have led to 168 receiving yards (56.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 130 25.3% 87 1011 6 10 20.4% Nico Collins 53 10.3% 30 379 1 6 12.2% Chris Conley 37 7.2% 22 323 2 1 2.0% David Johnson 38 7.4% 29 217 1 7 14.3%

