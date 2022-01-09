Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooks' 1,011 receiving yards (63.2 per game) lead the Texans. He has 87 catches on 130 targets with six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 25.3% of the 513 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.
- Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooks' matchup with the Titans.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Cooks' 71 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Titans are 1.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cooks, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The Titans are conceding 261.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Cooks was targeted 11 times and racked up 66 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Cooks' 14 catches (on 21 targets) have led to 168 receiving yards (56.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
130
25.3%
87
1011
6
10
20.4%
Nico Collins
53
10.3%
30
379
1
6
12.2%
Chris Conley
37
7.2%
22
323
2
1
2.0%
David Johnson
38
7.4%
29
217
1
7
14.3%
Powered By Data Skrive