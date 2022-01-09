Before Brandon Aiyuk hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) take on the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk's 50 receptions (on 77 targets) have netted him 719 yards (44.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Aiyuk has been the target of 77 of his team's 481 passing attempts this season, or 16.0% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 16.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Aiyuk has averaged 19 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 32.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Aiyuk has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 258.5 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (0.9 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Texans, Aiyuk was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 94 yards (23.5 yards per catch).

Aiyuk's 13 targets have led to nine receptions for 170 yards (56.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9% Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.9% 30 296 1 5 8.5%

