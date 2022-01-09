Skip to main content
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Before Brandon Aiyuk hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) take on the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk's 50 receptions (on 77 targets) have netted him 719 yards (44.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.
  • Aiyuk has been the target of 77 of his team's 481 passing attempts this season, or 16.0% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 16.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Aiyuk has averaged 19 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 32.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Aiyuk has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 258.5 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (0.9 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Texans, Aiyuk was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 94 yards (23.5 yards per catch).
  • Aiyuk's 13 targets have led to nine receptions for 170 yards (56.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

77

16.0%

50

719

5

10

16.9%

Deebo Samuel

115

23.9%

73

1310

6

8

13.6%

George Kittle

87

18.1%

66

900

6

8

13.6%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.9%

30

296

1

5

8.5%

