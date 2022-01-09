Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk's 50 receptions (on 77 targets) have netted him 719 yards (44.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- Aiyuk has been the target of 77 of his team's 481 passing attempts this season, or 16.0% of the target share.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 16.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Rams.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Aiyuk has averaged 19 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 32.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Aiyuk has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 258.5 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (0.9 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Texans, Aiyuk was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 94 yards (23.5 yards per catch).
- Aiyuk's 13 targets have led to nine receptions for 170 yards (56.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
77
16.0%
50
719
5
10
16.9%
Deebo Samuel
115
23.9%
73
1310
6
8
13.6%
George Kittle
87
18.1%
66
900
6
8
13.6%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.9%
30
296
1
5
8.5%
Powered By Data Skrive