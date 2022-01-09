Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Bryan Edwards and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. AFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Edwards and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards has chipped in with 508 yards on 30 grabs and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 54 times and averages 31.8 receiving yards per game.

Edwards has been the target of 9.1% (54 total) of his team's 591 passing attempts this season.

Edwards has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 10.1% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Edwards' 1.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Chargers are 22.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups with the Chargers, Edwards has not had a touchdown catch.

This week Edwards will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.6 yards allowed per game).

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Edwards did not have a catch in last week's game against the Colts.

Edwards' three grabs (on six targets) have netted him 8 yards (2.7 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Bryan Edwards 54 9.1% 30 508 3 7 10.1% Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3%

