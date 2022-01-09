Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards has chipped in with 508 yards on 30 grabs and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 54 times and averages 31.8 receiving yards per game.
- Edwards has been the target of 9.1% (54 total) of his team's 591 passing attempts this season.
- Edwards has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 10.1% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Edwards' 1.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Chargers are 22.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups with the Chargers, Edwards has not had a touchdown catch.
- This week Edwards will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Edwards did not have a catch in last week's game against the Colts.
- Edwards' three grabs (on six targets) have netted him 8 yards (2.7 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Bryan Edwards
54
9.1%
30
508
3
7
10.1%
Hunter Renfrow
123
20.8%
99
1025
7
21
30.4%
Darren Waller
84
14.2%
53
643
2
11
15.9%
Zay Jones
62
10.5%
42
519
1
3
4.3%
