Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Buffalo Bills (10-6) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 18 clash with the New York Jets (4-12).

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.

New York's games have gone over 40.5 points in 11 of 16 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 6.8 points lower than the two team's combined 47.3 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.2 points per game, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 47.8 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.1 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's 16 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Bills won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).

The Bills put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.5) than the Jets surrender (29.8).

Buffalo is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.8 points.

The Bills rack up just 16.7 fewer yards per game (379.3) than the Jets allow per outing (396.0).

Buffalo is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out over 396.0 yards.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 22 times, eight more than the Jets' takeaways (14).

Jets stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 6-10-0 this year.

New York's games this season have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (10 times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Jets score just 1.4 more points per game (18.8) than the Bills surrender (17.4).

New York is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.4 points.

The Jets average 35.7 more yards per game (322.2) than the Bills allow per matchup (286.5).

In games that New York picks up more than 286.5 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

The Jets have 27 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 30 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Buffalo is 5-3 overall, and 4-3-1 against the spread, at home.

At home, as 16.5-point favorites or greater, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

Buffalo has hit the over in three of eight games at home this year.

This season, Bills home games average 46.1 points, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

In away games, New York has two wins against the spread and is 1-6 overall.

New York has hit the over in four of seven road games this year.

Jets away games this season average 43.6 total points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

