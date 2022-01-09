Skip to main content
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Buffalo Bills (10-6) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 18 clash with the New York Jets (4-12).

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 40.5 points in 11 of 16 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 6.8 points lower than the two team's combined 47.3 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.2 points per game, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 47.8 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.1 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Buffalo's 16 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bills won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).
  • The Bills put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.5) than the Jets surrender (29.8).
  • Buffalo is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.8 points.
  • The Bills rack up just 16.7 fewer yards per game (379.3) than the Jets allow per outing (396.0).
  • Buffalo is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out over 396.0 yards.
  • This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 22 times, eight more than the Jets' takeaways (14).
  • Against the spread, New York is 6-10-0 this year.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (10 times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Jets score just 1.4 more points per game (18.8) than the Bills surrender (17.4).
  • New York is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.4 points.
  • The Jets average 35.7 more yards per game (322.2) than the Bills allow per matchup (286.5).
  • In games that New York picks up more than 286.5 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall.
  • The Jets have 27 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 30 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Buffalo is 5-3 overall, and 4-3-1 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, as 16.5-point favorites or greater, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • Buffalo has hit the over in three of eight games at home this year.
  • This season, Bills home games average 46.1 points, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).
  • In away games, New York has two wins against the spread and is 1-6 overall.
  • New York has hit the over in four of seven road games this year.
  • Jets away games this season average 43.6 total points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

