C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for C.J. Uzomah, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. AFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Uzomah has 493 yards receiving on 49 catches (63 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 30.8 yards per game.
  • Uzomah has been the target of 63 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 12.0% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the ball 44.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Uzomah's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Uzomah is averaging 21.6 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Browns, 0.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (22.5).
  • Uzomah has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
  • The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Uzomah was targeted six times and racked up 32 yards on four receptions.
  • Uzomah has racked up 86 yards over his last three outings (28.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 balls on 17 targets.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

C.J. Uzomah

63

12.0%

49

493

5

7

12.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive