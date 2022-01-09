C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah has 493 yards receiving on 49 catches (63 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 30.8 yards per game.
- Uzomah has been the target of 63 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 12.0% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the ball 44.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Uzomah is averaging 21.6 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Browns, 0.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (22.5).
- Uzomah has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Uzomah was targeted six times and racked up 32 yards on four receptions.
- Uzomah has racked up 86 yards over his last three outings (28.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 balls on 17 targets.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
