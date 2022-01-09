Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for C.J. Uzomah, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. AFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has 493 yards receiving on 49 catches (63 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 30.8 yards per game.

Uzomah has been the target of 63 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 12.0% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the ball 44.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Uzomah is averaging 21.6 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Browns, 0.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (22.5).

Uzomah has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Uzomah was targeted six times and racked up 32 yards on four receptions.

Uzomah has racked up 86 yards over his last three outings (28.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 balls on 17 targets.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3% Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3%

