Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds
Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Newton has 684 passing yards (97.7 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 54.8% of his throws and tossing four touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.
- He has added 230 rushing yards on 47 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.
- The Panthers have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Newton accounts for 6.2% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his 126 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In eight matchups against the Buccaneers, Newton averaged 186.5 passing yards per game, 116.0 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Newton threw a touchdown pass in four of those matchups against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple touchdown passes twice.
- Note: Newton's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The Buccaneers are conceding 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers have conceded 24 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Newton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Saints.
- Newton has thrown for 217 yards (72.3 ypg), completing 49% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's added 118 rushing yards on 21 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 39.3 yards per game.
Newton's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
