Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

There will be player props available for Cam Newton before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Newton and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Newton has 684 passing yards (97.7 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 54.8% of his throws and tossing four touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.
  • He has added 230 rushing yards on 47 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.
  • The Panthers have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Newton accounts for 6.2% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his 126 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In eight matchups against the Buccaneers, Newton averaged 186.5 passing yards per game, 116.0 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Newton threw a touchdown pass in four of those matchups against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple touchdown passes twice.
  • Note: Newton's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The Buccaneers are conceding 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have conceded 24 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Newton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Saints.
  • Newton has thrown for 217 yards (72.3 ypg), completing 49% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's added 118 rushing yards on 21 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 39.3 yards per game.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

