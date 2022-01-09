There will be player props available for Cam Newton before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Newton and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Newton has 684 passing yards (97.7 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 54.8% of his throws and tossing four touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

He has added 230 rushing yards on 47 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.

The Panthers have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Newton accounts for 6.2% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his 126 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In eight matchups against the Buccaneers, Newton averaged 186.5 passing yards per game, 116.0 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Newton threw a touchdown pass in four of those matchups against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple touchdown passes twice.

Note: Newton's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The Buccaneers are conceding 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have conceded 24 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Newton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Saints.

Newton has thrown for 217 yards (72.3 ypg), completing 49% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and two interceptions over his last three games.

He's added 118 rushing yards on 21 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 39.3 yards per game.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2%

