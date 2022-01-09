Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brate has 28 catches on 54 targets for 233 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 7.8% of the 692 passes thrown by his team have gone Brate's way.
- Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brate's matchup with the Panthers.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Brate is averaging 25.2 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Panthers, 6.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (18.5).
- In nine matchups versus the Panthers, Brate has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 202.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Panthers have allowed 23 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Brate was targeted three times and picked up five yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Brate has also tacked on six grabs for 38 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 11 times and put up 12.7 receiving yards per game.
Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cameron Brate
54
7.8%
28
233
4
20
17.2%
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
Powered By Data Skrive