Before placing any bets on Cameron Brate's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Brate and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brate has 28 catches on 54 targets for 233 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 7.8% of the 692 passes thrown by his team have gone Brate's way.

Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brate's matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Brate is averaging 25.2 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Panthers, 6.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (18.5).

In nine matchups versus the Panthers, Brate has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 202.1 yards per game through the air.

The Panthers have allowed 23 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Brate was targeted three times and picked up five yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Brate has also tacked on six grabs for 38 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 11 times and put up 12.7 receiving yards per game.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cameron Brate 54 7.8% 28 233 4 20 17.2% Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5%

Powered By Data Skrive