Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Before Carson Wentz hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC South foes hit the field in Week 18 when Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has passed for 3,378 yards (211.1 per game) while completing 62.6% of his passes (305-for-487), with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 198 rushing yards on 54 carries with one touchdown, averaging 12.4 yards per game.
  • The Colts have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wentz has attempted 63 of his 487 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Wentz averages 233 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jaguars, 1.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In his only game with a TD pass against the Jaguars over those outings, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • The Jaguars have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 245.4 yards per game through the air.
  • With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Wentz completed 59.3% of his passes for 148 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Wentz has passed for 430 yards while completing 58.2% of his throws (39-of-67), with four touchdowns and one interception (143.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's tacked on 31 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

122

24.8%

82

1018

5

15

23.8%

Zach Pascal

67

13.6%

37

377

3

12

19.0%

Jonathan Taylor

47

9.6%

37

342

2

2

3.2%

