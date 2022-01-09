Before Carson Wentz hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC South foes hit the field in Week 18 when Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has passed for 3,378 yards (211.1 per game) while completing 62.6% of his passes (305-for-487), with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He has tacked on 198 rushing yards on 54 carries with one touchdown, averaging 12.4 yards per game.

The Colts have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Wentz has attempted 63 of his 487 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wentz's matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Wentz averages 233 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jaguars, 1.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

In his only game with a TD pass against the Jaguars over those outings, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.

The Jaguars have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 245.4 yards per game through the air.

With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Wentz completed 59.3% of his passes for 148 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

Wentz has passed for 430 yards while completing 58.2% of his throws (39-of-67), with four touchdowns and one interception (143.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's tacked on 31 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 122 24.8% 82 1018 5 15 23.8% Zach Pascal 67 13.6% 37 377 3 12 19.0% Jonathan Taylor 47 9.6% 37 342 2 2 3.2%

Powered By Data Skrive