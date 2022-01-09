Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool's 54 grabs (on 98 targets) have led to 823 receiving yards (51.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- Claypool has been the target of 15.8% (98 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.
- Claypool has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Claypool has averaged 48.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Ravens, 6.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Claypool, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens have allowed 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Browns, Claypool was targeted nine times and racked up three catches for 17 yards.
- In his last three games, Claypool has racked up 70 yards on seven receptions, averaging 23.3 yards per game, on 17 targets.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
Najee Harris
90
14.5%
70
440
3
14
15.1%
