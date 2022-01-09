Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Chase Claypool has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool's 54 grabs (on 98 targets) have led to 823 receiving yards (51.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Claypool has been the target of 15.8% (98 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.
  • Claypool has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Claypool's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Claypool has averaged 48.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Ravens, 6.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Claypool, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens have allowed 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Browns, Claypool was targeted nine times and racked up three catches for 17 yards.
  • In his last three games, Claypool has racked up 70 yards on seven receptions, averaging 23.3 yards per game, on 17 targets.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Najee Harris

90

14.5%

70

440

3

14

15.1%

Powered By Data Skrive