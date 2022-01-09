Chase Claypool has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool's 54 grabs (on 98 targets) have led to 823 receiving yards (51.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Claypool has been the target of 15.8% (98 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.

Claypool has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Claypool has averaged 48.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Ravens, 6.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Claypool, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens have allowed 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Browns, Claypool was targeted nine times and racked up three catches for 17 yards.

In his last three games, Claypool has racked up 70 yards on seven receptions, averaging 23.3 yards per game, on 17 targets.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4% Najee Harris 90 14.5% 70 440 3 14 15.1%

