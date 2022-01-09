Chase Edmonds Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Odds
Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edmonds has rushed for 592 yards (37.0 per game) on 116 carries with two touchdowns.
- And he has added 43 catches for 311 yards (19.4 per game).
- He has received 116 of his team's 468 carries this season (24.8%).
- The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In his seven career matchups against them, Edmonds has averaged 17.6 rushing yards per game versus the Seahawks, 1.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Edmonds, in seven matchups versus the Seahawks, has not run for a TD.
- Edmonds will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 113.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Seahawks are ranked 19th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (15).
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Edmonds rushed 18 times for 53 yards.
- He also reeled in five passes for 29 yards.
- Over his last three games, Edmonds has taken 40 carries for 162 yards (54.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- He's also caught 13 passes for 100 yards (33.3 per game).
Edmonds' Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chase Edmonds
116
24.8%
592
2
20
21.3%
5.1
James Conner
187
40.0%
700
14
39
41.5%
3.7
Kyler Murray
83
17.7%
388
5
23
24.5%
4.7
Eno Benjamin
27
5.8%
87
1
1
1.1%
3.2
