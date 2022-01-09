There will be player prop bet markets available for Chase Edmonds ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Edmonds and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Odds

Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edmonds has rushed for 592 yards (37.0 per game) on 116 carries with two touchdowns.

And he has added 43 catches for 311 yards (19.4 per game).

He has received 116 of his team's 468 carries this season (24.8%).

The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Seattle

In his seven career matchups against them, Edmonds has averaged 17.6 rushing yards per game versus the Seahawks, 1.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Edmonds, in seven matchups versus the Seahawks, has not run for a TD.

Edmonds will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 113.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Seahawks are ranked 19th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Edmonds rushed 18 times for 53 yards.

He also reeled in five passes for 29 yards.

Over his last three games, Edmonds has taken 40 carries for 162 yards (54.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also caught 13 passes for 100 yards (33.3 per game).

Edmonds' Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chase Edmonds 116 24.8% 592 2 20 21.3% 5.1 James Conner 187 40.0% 700 14 39 41.5% 3.7 Kyler Murray 83 17.7% 388 5 23 24.5% 4.7 Eno Benjamin 27 5.8% 87 1 1 1.1% 3.2

Powered By Data Skrive