Chase Edmonds Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

There will be player prop bet markets available for Chase Edmonds ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Edmonds and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edmonds has rushed for 592 yards (37.0 per game) on 116 carries with two touchdowns.
  • And he has added 43 catches for 311 yards (19.4 per game).
  • He has received 116 of his team's 468 carries this season (24.8%).
  • The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In his seven career matchups against them, Edmonds has averaged 17.6 rushing yards per game versus the Seahawks, 1.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Edmonds, in seven matchups versus the Seahawks, has not run for a TD.
  • Edmonds will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 113.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Seahawks are ranked 19th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Edmonds rushed 18 times for 53 yards.
  • He also reeled in five passes for 29 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Edmonds has taken 40 carries for 162 yards (54.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 13 passes for 100 yards (33.3 per game).

Edmonds' Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chase Edmonds

116

24.8%

592

2

20

21.3%

5.1

James Conner

187

40.0%

700

14

39

41.5%

3.7

Kyler Murray

83

17.7%

388

5

23

24.5%

4.7

Eno Benjamin

27

5.8%

87

1

1

1.1%

3.2

