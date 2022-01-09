There will be player prop bet markets available for Christian Kirk before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk has been targeted 100 times and has 75 catches, leading the Cardinals with 939 yards (58.7 ypg) while hauling in five touchdowns this season.

Kirk has been the target of 18.1% (100 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Kirk has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 36.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In six matchups versus the Seahawks, Kirk has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

The Seahawks are giving up 282.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks have allowed 23 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Kirk put together a 79-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on six catches while being targeted nine times.

Kirk has put up 221 yards over his last three outings (73.7 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 22 passes on 30 targets.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

