Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hubbard has churned out a team-high 564 rushing yards (35.3 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He has added 23 catches for 166 yards (10.4 per game).
- His team has run the ball 429 times this season, and he's handled 163 of those attempts (38.0%).
- The Panthers have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In his only career matchup against the Buccaneers, Hubbard put up nine rushing yards, 34.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's third-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 91.4 yards per game.
- This season the Buccaneers are ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).
Recent Performances
- Hubbard put together a 55-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Saints, carrying the ball 17 times while scoring one touchdown.
- He added three receptions for 13 yards in the passing game.
- Hubbard has 104 rushing yards (34.7 ypg) on 31 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.
Hubbard's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard
163
38.0%
564
5
24
36.9%
3.5
Christian McCaffrey
99
23.1%
442
1
16
24.6%
4.5
Cam Newton
47
11.0%
230
5
8
12.3%
4.9
Sam Darnold
40
9.3%
203
5
8
12.3%
5.1
