Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Chuba Hubbard for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (5-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South rivals at Raymond James Stadium.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hubbard has churned out a team-high 564 rushing yards (35.3 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He has added 23 catches for 166 yards (10.4 per game).

His team has run the ball 429 times this season, and he's handled 163 of those attempts (38.0%).

The Panthers have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In his only career matchup against the Buccaneers, Hubbard put up nine rushing yards, 34.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's third-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 91.4 yards per game.

This season the Buccaneers are ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

Hubbard put together a 55-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Saints, carrying the ball 17 times while scoring one touchdown.

He added three receptions for 13 yards in the passing game.

Hubbard has 104 rushing yards (34.7 ypg) on 31 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 163 38.0% 564 5 24 36.9% 3.5 Christian McCaffrey 99 23.1% 442 1 16 24.6% 4.5 Cam Newton 47 11.0% 230 5 8 12.3% 4.9 Sam Darnold 40 9.3% 203 5 8 12.3% 5.1

