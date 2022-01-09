Skip to main content
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Chuba Hubbard for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (5-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South rivals at Raymond James Stadium.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hubbard has churned out a team-high 564 rushing yards (35.3 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He has added 23 catches for 166 yards (10.4 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 429 times this season, and he's handled 163 of those attempts (38.0%).
  • The Panthers have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In his only career matchup against the Buccaneers, Hubbard put up nine rushing yards, 34.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's third-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 91.4 yards per game.
  • This season the Buccaneers are ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

  • Hubbard put together a 55-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Saints, carrying the ball 17 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • He added three receptions for 13 yards in the passing game.
  • Hubbard has 104 rushing yards (34.7 ypg) on 31 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

163

38.0%

564

5

24

36.9%

3.5

Christian McCaffrey

99

23.1%

442

1

16

24.6%

4.5

Cam Newton

47

11.0%

230

5

8

12.3%

4.9

Sam Darnold

40

9.3%

203

5

8

12.3%

5.1

