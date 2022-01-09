Skip to main content
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) will look to extend their three-game winning run versus the Cleveland Browns (7-9) in Week 18.

Odds for Browns vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland's games this season have gone over 37 points nine of 16 times.
  • Cincinnati's games have gone over 37 points in 14 of 16 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 48.3 points per game, 11.3 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.4 points per game, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Browns games this season is 45.9, 8.9 points above Sunday's total of 37.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 9.6 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Cleveland's 16 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Browns have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Browns score just 1.7 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Bengals allow (22.2).
  • When Cleveland puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Browns collect 338.4 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 349.3 the Bengals give up per outing.
  • Cleveland is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals more than 349.3 yards.
  • This year, the Browns have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (19).
  • In Cincinnati's 16 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).
  • The Bengals score 27.8 points per game, 5.6 more than the Browns give up (22.2).
  • Cincinnati is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.2 points.
  • The Bengals rack up 53.1 more yards per game (372.7) than the Browns give up (319.6).
  • In games that Cincinnati picks up over 319.6 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over two more times (21 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Cleveland is 3-5 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home this season.
  • The Browns have one win ATS (1-3) as 5.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • In three of eight home games this season, Cleveland has gone over the total.
  • This season, Browns home games average 44.1 points, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under (37).
  • Away from home, Cincinnati is 5-2 overall and 5-2 against the spread.
  • The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • Cincinnati has hit the over twice in seven road games this year.
  • Bengals away games this season average 45.4 total points, 8.4 more than this outing's over/under (37).

