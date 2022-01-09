Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) will look to extend their three-game winning run versus the Cleveland Browns (7-9) in Week 18.

Odds for Browns vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Cleveland's games this season have gone over 37 points nine of 16 times.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 37 points in 14 of 16 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.3 points per game, 11.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.4 points per game, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Browns games this season is 45.9, 8.9 points above Sunday's total of 37.

In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 9.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's 16 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Browns have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year, the Browns score just 1.7 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Bengals allow (22.2).

When Cleveland puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Browns collect 338.4 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 349.3 the Bengals give up per outing.

Cleveland is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals more than 349.3 yards.

This year, the Browns have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (19).

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 16 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).

The Bengals score 27.8 points per game, 5.6 more than the Browns give up (22.2).

Cincinnati is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.2 points.

The Bengals rack up 53.1 more yards per game (372.7) than the Browns give up (319.6).

In games that Cincinnati picks up over 319.6 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over two more times (21 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Home and road insights

Cleveland is 3-5 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home this season.

The Browns have one win ATS (1-3) as 5.5-point favorites or more at home.

In three of eight home games this season, Cleveland has gone over the total.

This season, Browns home games average 44.1 points, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under (37).

Away from home, Cincinnati is 5-2 overall and 5-2 against the spread.

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

Cincinnati has hit the over twice in seven road games this year.

Bengals away games this season average 45.4 total points, 8.4 more than this outing's over/under (37).

