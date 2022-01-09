Cole Kmet Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
Cole Kmet Prop Bet Odds
Cole Kmet Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kmet has put up a 564-yard campaign so far (35.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in 56 balls on 88 targets.
- Kmet has been the target of 88 of his team's 494 passing attempts this season, or 17.8% of the target share.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Kmet has been on the receiving end of 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have thrown the ball in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Kmet is averaging 30 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Vikings, 6.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
- Kmet has not caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings.
- The 272.1 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 28 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Giants, Kmet hauled in three passes for 25 yards while being targeted five times.
- Kmet has collected 145 receiving yards (48.3 per game), reeling in 13 passes on 19 targets during his last three games.
Kmet's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cole Kmet
88
17.8%
56
564
0
12
20.7%
Darnell Mooney
124
25.1%
69
929
4
10
17.2%
Allen Robinson II
62
12.6%
36
388
1
4
6.9%
Marquise Goodwin
37
7.5%
18
300
1
3
5.2%
