Cole Kmet Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Cole Kmet ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Kmet's Chicago Bears (6-10) take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cole Kmet Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kmet has put up a 564-yard campaign so far (35.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in 56 balls on 88 targets.
  • Kmet has been the target of 88 of his team's 494 passing attempts this season, or 17.8% of the target share.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Kmet has been on the receiving end of 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have thrown the ball in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Kmet is averaging 30 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Vikings, 6.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
  • Kmet has not caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings.
  • The 272.1 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 28 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Giants, Kmet hauled in three passes for 25 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Kmet has collected 145 receiving yards (48.3 per game), reeling in 13 passes on 19 targets during his last three games.

Kmet's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cole Kmet

88

17.8%

56

564

0

12

20.7%

Darnell Mooney

124

25.1%

69

929

4

10

17.2%

Allen Robinson II

62

12.6%

36

388

1

4

6.9%

Marquise Goodwin

37

7.5%

18

300

1

3

5.2%

