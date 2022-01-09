Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Cole Kmet ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Kmet's Chicago Bears (6-10) take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cole Kmet Prop Bet Odds

Cole Kmet Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kmet has put up a 564-yard campaign so far (35.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in 56 balls on 88 targets.

Kmet has been the target of 88 of his team's 494 passing attempts this season, or 17.8% of the target share.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Kmet has been on the receiving end of 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have thrown the ball in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Kmet is averaging 30 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Vikings, 6.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).

Kmet has not caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings.

The 272.1 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 28 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Kmet hauled in three passes for 25 yards while being targeted five times.

Kmet has collected 145 receiving yards (48.3 per game), reeling in 13 passes on 19 targets during his last three games.

Kmet's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cole Kmet 88 17.8% 56 564 0 12 20.7% Darnell Mooney 124 25.1% 69 929 4 10 17.2% Allen Robinson II 62 12.6% 36 388 1 4 6.9% Marquise Goodwin 37 7.5% 18 300 1 3 5.2%

