Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's 1,829 receiving yards (114.3 per game) lead the Rams. He has 138 receptions on 184 targets with 15 touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 184 of his team's 575 passing attempts this season, or 32.0% of the target share.
- With 35 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Kupp's 29.9 receiving yards per game in his eight matchups against the 49ers are 77.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kupp, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Kupp will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens last week, Kupp was targeted seven times and picked up 95 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Kupp's in his last three games stat line reveals 25 catches for 340 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 113.3 yards per game, and was targeted 33 times.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
184
32.0%
138
1829
15
35
32.7%
Van Jefferson
86
15.0%
48
771
6
15
14.0%
Robert Woods
69
12.0%
45
556
4
16
15.0%
Odell Beckham Jr.
77
-
42
519
5
12
-
