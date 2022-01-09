Before placing any wagers on Cooper Kupp's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC West foes take the field in Week 18 when Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) meet the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's 1,829 receiving yards (114.3 per game) lead the Rams. He has 138 receptions on 184 targets with 15 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 184 of his team's 575 passing attempts this season, or 32.0% of the target share.

With 35 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Kupp's 29.9 receiving yards per game in his eight matchups against the 49ers are 77.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Kupp will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Kupp was targeted seven times and picked up 95 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Kupp's in his last three games stat line reveals 25 catches for 340 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 113.3 yards per game, and was targeted 33 times.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 184 32.0% 138 1829 15 35 32.7% Van Jefferson 86 15.0% 48 771 6 15 14.0% Robert Woods 69 12.0% 45 556 4 16 15.0% Odell Beckham Jr. 77 - 42 519 5 12 -

