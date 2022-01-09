Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson has taken 149 attempts for a team-leading 607 rushing yards (37.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- He's also added 51 catches for 547 yards (34.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
- He has handled 149, or 39.1%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.
- The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while running the ball 41.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In his four career matchups against the Saints, Patterson averaged 4.5 rushing yards per game, 35.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In four games versus the Saints Patterson has not run for a touchdown.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are fourth in the NFL, allowing 95.4 yards per game.
- The Saints have conceded 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Patterson put together a 28-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball nine times.
- He also hauled in two passes for 24 yards.
- Patterson has rushed for 60 yards on 27 carries (20.0 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground over his last three outings.
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
149
39.1%
607
6
31
48.4%
4.1
Mike Davis
132
34.6%
473
3
18
28.1%
3.6
Qadree Ollison
20
5.2%
86
0
2
3.1%
4.3
Matt Ryan
39
10.2%
80
1
11
17.2%
2.1
