Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Cordarrelle Patterson, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has taken 149 attempts for a team-leading 607 rushing yards (37.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

He's also added 51 catches for 547 yards (34.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

He has handled 149, or 39.1%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while running the ball 41.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In his four career matchups against the Saints, Patterson averaged 4.5 rushing yards per game, 35.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four games versus the Saints Patterson has not run for a touchdown.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are fourth in the NFL, allowing 95.4 yards per game.

The Saints have conceded 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Patterson put together a 28-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball nine times.

He also hauled in two passes for 24 yards.

Patterson has rushed for 60 yards on 27 carries (20.0 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground over his last three outings.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 149 39.1% 607 6 31 48.4% 4.1 Mike Davis 132 34.6% 473 3 18 28.1% 3.6 Qadree Ollison 20 5.2% 86 0 2 3.1% 4.3 Matt Ryan 39 10.2% 80 1 11 17.2% 2.1

