Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Cordarrelle Patterson, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has taken 149 attempts for a team-leading 607 rushing yards (37.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • He's also added 51 catches for 547 yards (34.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He has handled 149, or 39.1%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while running the ball 41.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patterson's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In his four career matchups against the Saints, Patterson averaged 4.5 rushing yards per game, 35.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four games versus the Saints Patterson has not run for a touchdown.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are fourth in the NFL, allowing 95.4 yards per game.
  • The Saints have conceded 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Patterson put together a 28-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball nine times.
  • He also hauled in two passes for 24 yards.
  • Patterson has rushed for 60 yards on 27 carries (20.0 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground over his last three outings.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

149

39.1%

607

6

31

48.4%

4.1

Mike Davis

132

34.6%

473

3

18

28.1%

3.6

Qadree Ollison

20

5.2%

86

0

2

3.1%

4.3

Matt Ryan

39

10.2%

80

1

11

17.2%

2.1

Powered By Data Skrive