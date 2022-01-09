D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Swift has rushed for a team-leading 587 yards on 144 attempts (36.7 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He also averages 27.3 receiving yards per game, catching 58 passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 401 times this season, and he's carried 144 of those attempts (35.9%).
- The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Swift has averaged 24.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Packers, 17.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of three games against the Packers Swift has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Swift will go up against a Packers squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Swift rushed for 32 yards on four carries (averaging eight yards per carry).
- Swift has 32 yards on four carries (10.7 ypg) over his last three games.
Swift's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift
144
35.9%
587
4
18
36.0%
4.1
Jamaal Williams
140
34.9%
558
3
22
44.0%
4.0
Craig Reynolds
52
13.0%
228
0
3
6.0%
4.4
Godwin Igwebuike
18
4.5%
118
1
1
2.0%
6.6
