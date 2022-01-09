Before placing any bets on D'Andre Swift's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Swift's Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swift has rushed for a team-leading 587 yards on 144 attempts (36.7 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He also averages 27.3 receiving yards per game, catching 58 passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 401 times this season, and he's carried 144 of those attempts (35.9%).

The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Swift has averaged 24.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Packers, 17.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of three games against the Packers Swift has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Swift will go up against a Packers squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Swift rushed for 32 yards on four carries (averaging eight yards per carry).

Swift has 32 yards on four carries (10.7 ypg) over his last three games.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 144 35.9% 587 4 18 36.0% 4.1 Jamaal Williams 140 34.9% 558 3 22 44.0% 4.0 Craig Reynolds 52 13.0% 228 0 3 6.0% 4.4 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.5% 118 1 1 2.0% 6.6

