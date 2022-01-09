Skip to main content
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Before placing any bets on D'Andre Swift's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Swift's Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Swift has rushed for a team-leading 587 yards on 144 attempts (36.7 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 27.3 receiving yards per game, catching 58 passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 401 times this season, and he's carried 144 of those attempts (35.9%).
  • The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Swift has averaged 24.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Packers, 17.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of three games against the Packers Swift has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Swift will go up against a Packers squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Swift rushed for 32 yards on four carries (averaging eight yards per carry).
  • Swift has 32 yards on four carries (10.7 ypg) over his last three games.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

144

35.9%

587

4

18

36.0%

4.1

Jamaal Williams

140

34.9%

558

3

22

44.0%

4.0

Craig Reynolds

52

13.0%

228

0

3

6.0%

4.4

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.5%

118

1

1

2.0%

6.6

