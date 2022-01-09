D.J. Moore will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore's 1,070 receiving yards (66.9 per game) lead all receivers on the Panthers. He's been targeted 153 times and has collected 86 receptions and four touchdowns.

Moore has been the target of 153 of his team's 556 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.

Moore (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Moore is averaging 70.4 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Buccaneers, 4.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).

Moore, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.0 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Saints, Moore was targeted eight times and recorded three catches for 29 yards.

Moore has hauled in 14 passes (on 31 targets) for 132 yards (44.0 per game) in his last three games.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.1% 18 250 1 2 4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive