Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

D.J. Moore will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore's 1,070 receiving yards (66.9 per game) lead all receivers on the Panthers. He's been targeted 153 times and has collected 86 receptions and four touchdowns.
  • Moore has been the target of 153 of his team's 556 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.
  • Moore (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Moore is averaging 70.4 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Buccaneers, 4.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).
  • Moore, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Saints, Moore was targeted eight times and recorded three catches for 29 yards.
  • Moore has hauled in 14 passes (on 31 targets) for 132 yards (44.0 per game) in his last three games.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

Brandon Zylstra

23

4.1%

18

250

1

2

4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive