D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore's 1,070 receiving yards (66.9 per game) lead all receivers on the Panthers. He's been targeted 153 times and has collected 86 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Moore has been the target of 153 of his team's 556 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.
- Moore (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Moore is averaging 70.4 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Buccaneers, 4.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).
- Moore, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Saints, Moore was targeted eight times and recorded three catches for 29 yards.
- Moore has hauled in 14 passes (on 31 targets) for 132 yards (44.0 per game) in his last three games.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.1%
18
250
1
2
4.2%
