D'Onta Foreman will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Foreman's Tennessee Titans (11-5) hit the field against the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Foreman has 497 rushing yards on 112 carries (62.1 yards per game), with three touchdowns.

He also has eight receptions for 108 yards (13.5 per game).

He has handled 112, or 21.6%, of his team's 519 rushing attempts this season.

The Titans have thrown the football in 49.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Houston

In his two career matchups against them, Foreman has averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game versus the Texans, 61.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games against the Texans Foreman has not run for a touchdown.

In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 32nd in the league, giving up 143.4 yards per game.

Foreman and the Titans will face off against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (25).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Dolphins, Foreman rushed for 132 yards on 26 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Foreman has racked up 57 carries for 257 yards (85.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Onta Foreman 112 21.6% 497 3 19 24.4% 4.4 Derrick Henry 219 42.2% 937 10 32 41.0% 4.3 Dontrell Hilliard 47 9.1% 293 2 3 3.8% 6.2 Ryan Tannehill 53 10.2% 272 7 14 17.9% 5.1

