D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

D'Onta Foreman will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Foreman's Tennessee Titans (11-5) hit the field against the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Foreman has 497 rushing yards on 112 carries (62.1 yards per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He also has eight receptions for 108 yards (13.5 per game).
  • He has handled 112, or 21.6%, of his team's 519 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Titans have thrown the football in 49.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • In his two career matchups against them, Foreman has averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game versus the Texans, 61.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games against the Texans Foreman has not run for a touchdown.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 32nd in the league, giving up 143.4 yards per game.
  • Foreman and the Titans will face off against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (25).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Dolphins, Foreman rushed for 132 yards on 26 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Foreman has racked up 57 carries for 257 yards (85.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Onta Foreman

112

21.6%

497

3

19

24.4%

4.4

Derrick Henry

219

42.2%

937

10

32

41.0%

4.3

Dontrell Hilliard

47

9.1%

293

2

3

3.8%

6.2

Ryan Tannehill

53

10.2%

272

7

14

17.9%

5.1

