Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Sportsbooks have listed player props for Dalvin Cook ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 18 when Cook's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has rushed for a team-leading 1,080 yards on 235 attempts (67.5 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • He also averages 13.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 221 yards.
  • His team has run the ball 427 times this season, and he's carried 235 of those attempts (55.0%).
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Cook has averaged 57.6 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears, 31.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Bears, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Bears allow 126.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Vikings are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Cook rushed nine times for 13 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Cook has rushed for 102 yards on 37 carries (34.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

235

55.0%

1,080

6

45

54.2%

4.6

Alexander Mattison

129

30.2%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Kirk Cousins

28

6.6%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.6%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

Powered By Data Skrive