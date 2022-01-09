Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has rushed for a team-leading 1,080 yards on 235 attempts (67.5 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- He also averages 13.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 221 yards.
- His team has run the ball 427 times this season, and he's carried 235 of those attempts (55.0%).
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Cook has averaged 57.6 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears, 31.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cook has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Bears, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Bears allow 126.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
- The Vikings are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this season).
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Cook rushed nine times for 13 yards.
- Over his last three games, Cook has rushed for 102 yards on 37 carries (34.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
235
55.0%
1,080
6
45
54.2%
4.6
Alexander Mattison
129
30.2%
473
3
28
33.7%
3.7
Kirk Cousins
28
6.6%
116
1
4
4.8%
4.1
Wayne Gallman
28
6.6%
104
0
1
1.2%
3.7
