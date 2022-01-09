Sportsbooks have listed player props for Dalvin Cook ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 18 when Cook's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has rushed for a team-leading 1,080 yards on 235 attempts (67.5 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.

He also averages 13.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 221 yards.

His team has run the ball 427 times this season, and he's carried 235 of those attempts (55.0%).

The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Cook has averaged 57.6 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears, 31.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Bears, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Bears allow 126.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

The Vikings are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Cook rushed nine times for 13 yards.

Over his last three games, Cook has rushed for 102 yards on 37 carries (34.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 235 55.0% 1,080 6 45 54.2% 4.6 Alexander Mattison 129 30.2% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Kirk Cousins 28 6.6% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.6% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

