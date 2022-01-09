Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has rushed for a team-leading 892 yards on 191 carries (55.8 yards per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 14 catches for 96 yards (6.0 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 462 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (41.3%).
- The Patriots, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while running the ball 47.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Harris has averaged 25 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Dolphins, 32.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Dolphins.
- Harris will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 108.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
- Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).
Recent Performances
- Harris put together a 35-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball nine times while scoring two touchdowns.
- He tacked on one reception for 12 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Harris has run for 138 yards on 27 carries (46.0 ypg), with five touchdowns.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
191
41.3%
892
14
40
45.5%
4.7
Rhamondre Stevenson
129
27.9%
572
5
23
26.1%
4.4
Brandon Bolden
37
8.0%
180
0
7
8.0%
4.9
Mac Jones
41
8.9%
125
0
7
8.0%
3.0
