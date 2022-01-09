Skip to main content
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

Before Damien Harris hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Harris' New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East opponents at Hard Rock Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has rushed for a team-leading 892 yards on 191 carries (55.8 yards per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 14 catches for 96 yards (6.0 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 462 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (41.3%).
  • The Patriots, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while running the ball 47.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • Harris has averaged 25 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Dolphins, 32.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Dolphins.
  • Harris will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 108.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
  • Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • Harris put together a 35-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball nine times while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He tacked on one reception for 12 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Harris has run for 138 yards on 27 carries (46.0 ypg), with five touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

191

41.3%

892

14

40

45.5%

4.7

Rhamondre Stevenson

129

27.9%

572

5

23

26.1%

4.4

Brandon Bolden

37

8.0%

180

0

7

8.0%

4.9

Mac Jones

41

8.9%

125

0

7

8.0%

3.0

