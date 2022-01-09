Before Damien Harris hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Harris' New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East opponents at Hard Rock Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has rushed for a team-leading 892 yards on 191 carries (55.8 yards per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 14 catches for 96 yards (6.0 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 462 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (41.3%).

The Patriots, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while running the ball 47.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Miami

Harris has averaged 25 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Dolphins, 32.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Dolphins.

Harris will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 108.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.

Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

Harris put together a 35-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball nine times while scoring two touchdowns.

He tacked on one reception for 12 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Harris has run for 138 yards on 27 carries (46.0 ypg), with five touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 191 41.3% 892 14 40 45.5% 4.7 Rhamondre Stevenson 129 27.9% 572 5 23 26.1% 4.4 Brandon Bolden 37 8.0% 180 0 7 8.0% 4.9 Mac Jones 41 8.9% 125 0 7 8.0% 3.0

