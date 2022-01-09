Skip to main content
Dare Ogunbowale Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Dare Ogunbowale for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Ogunbowale and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) play the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ogunbowale has piled up 32 carries for 107 yards (6.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has added 10 catches for 89 yards (5.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 32 of his team's 361 carries this season (8.9%).
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Ogunbowale's 12.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 30.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ogunbowale, in four matchups versus the Colts, has not run for a TD.
  • Ogunbowale will go up against a Colts squad that allows 109.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Colts are ranked fourth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Patriots, Ogunbowale picked up 36 yards on nine carries (averaging four yards per attempt).
  • Ogunbowale also tacked on 32 yards on two receptions and scored one receiving TD.
  • Over his last three outings, Ogunbowale has run for 94 yards on 27 carries (31.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He also has five catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dare Ogunbowale

32

8.9%

107

1

4

7.7%

3.3

James Robinson

164

45.4%

767

8

24

46.2%

4.7

Trevor Lawrence

63

17.5%

317

2

12

23.1%

5.0

Carlos Hyde

72

19.9%

253

1

10

19.2%

3.5

