Dare Ogunbowale Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds
Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ogunbowale has piled up 32 carries for 107 yards (6.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has added 10 catches for 89 yards (5.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 32 of his team's 361 carries this season (8.9%).
- The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ogunbowale's matchup with the Colts.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Against the Colts, Ogunbowale's 12.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 30.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ogunbowale, in four matchups versus the Colts, has not run for a TD.
- Ogunbowale will go up against a Colts squad that allows 109.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Colts are ranked fourth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Patriots, Ogunbowale picked up 36 yards on nine carries (averaging four yards per attempt).
- Ogunbowale also tacked on 32 yards on two receptions and scored one receiving TD.
- Over his last three outings, Ogunbowale has run for 94 yards on 27 carries (31.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He also has five catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dare Ogunbowale
32
8.9%
107
1
4
7.7%
3.3
James Robinson
164
45.4%
767
8
24
46.2%
4.7
Trevor Lawrence
63
17.5%
317
2
12
23.1%
5.0
Carlos Hyde
72
19.9%
253
1
10
19.2%
3.5
Powered By Data Skrive