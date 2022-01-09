In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Dare Ogunbowale for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Ogunbowale and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) play the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ogunbowale has piled up 32 carries for 107 yards (6.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He has added 10 catches for 89 yards (5.6 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 32 of his team's 361 carries this season (8.9%).

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Ogunbowale's 12.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 30.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ogunbowale, in four matchups versus the Colts, has not run for a TD.

Ogunbowale will go up against a Colts squad that allows 109.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Colts are ranked fourth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Patriots, Ogunbowale picked up 36 yards on nine carries (averaging four yards per attempt).

Ogunbowale also tacked on 32 yards on two receptions and scored one receiving TD.

Over his last three outings, Ogunbowale has run for 94 yards on 27 carries (31.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

He also has five catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dare Ogunbowale 32 8.9% 107 1 4 7.7% 3.3 James Robinson 164 45.4% 767 8 24 46.2% 4.7 Trevor Lawrence 63 17.5% 317 2 12 23.1% 5.0 Carlos Hyde 72 19.9% 253 1 10 19.2% 3.5

