There will be player prop betting options available for Darnell Mooney ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mooney's Chicago Bears (6-10) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney has 69 catches (124 targets) and paces the Bears with 929 receiving yards (58.1 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

Mooney has been the target of 25.1% (124 total) of his team's 494 passing attempts this season.

Mooney (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.2% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Mooney's 38.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Vikings are 18.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups, Mooney has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Vikings.

The 272.1 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Giants, Mooney was targeted 13 times and racked up seven catches for 69 yards and scored one touchdown.

Mooney has 189 receiving yards on 17 catches (29 targets) with one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 63.0 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 124 25.1% 69 929 4 10 17.2% Cole Kmet 88 17.8% 56 564 0 12 20.7% Allen Robinson II 62 12.6% 36 388 1 4 6.9% Marquise Goodwin 37 7.5% 18 300 1 3 5.2%

