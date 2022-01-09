Skip to main content
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

There will be player prop betting options available for Darnell Mooney ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mooney's Chicago Bears (6-10) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney has 69 catches (124 targets) and paces the Bears with 929 receiving yards (58.1 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
  • Mooney has been the target of 25.1% (124 total) of his team's 494 passing attempts this season.
  • Mooney (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.2% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Mooney's 38.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Vikings are 18.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups, Mooney has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Vikings.
  • The 272.1 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Giants, Mooney was targeted 13 times and racked up seven catches for 69 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Mooney has 189 receiving yards on 17 catches (29 targets) with one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 63.0 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

124

25.1%

69

929

4

10

17.2%

Cole Kmet

88

17.8%

56

564

0

12

20.7%

Allen Robinson II

62

12.6%

36

388

1

4

6.9%

Marquise Goodwin

37

7.5%

18

300

1

3

5.2%

