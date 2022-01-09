Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney has 69 catches (124 targets) and paces the Bears with 929 receiving yards (58.1 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
- Mooney has been the target of 25.1% (124 total) of his team's 494 passing attempts this season.
- Mooney (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.2% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Mooney's 38.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Vikings are 18.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups, Mooney has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Vikings.
- The 272.1 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Giants, Mooney was targeted 13 times and racked up seven catches for 69 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Mooney has 189 receiving yards on 17 catches (29 targets) with one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 63.0 yards per game.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
124
25.1%
69
929
4
10
17.2%
Cole Kmet
88
17.8%
56
564
0
12
20.7%
Allen Robinson II
62
12.6%
36
388
1
4
6.9%
Marquise Goodwin
37
7.5%
18
300
1
3
5.2%
