Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Henderson has rushed for 688 yards (43.0 per game) on 149 carries with five touchdowns.
- And he has added 29 catches for 176 yards (11.0 per game) and three receiving TDs.
- He has handled 149, or 37.9%, of his team's 393 rushing attempts this season.
- The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.6% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Henderson's 36.8 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the 49ers are 2.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In five games versus the 49ers Henderson has not rushed for a touchdown.
- The 49ers have the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 106.0 yards per game.
- This season the 49ers have allowed 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Henderson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Ravens.
- Henderson has 40 yards on seven carries (13.3 ypg) over his last three outings.
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
149
37.9%
688
5
24
31.6%
4.6
Sony Michel
187
47.6%
802
4
41
53.9%
4.3
Robert Woods
8
2.0%
46
1
2
2.6%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
32
8.1%
43
0
7
9.2%
1.3
Powered By Data Skrive