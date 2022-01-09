There will be player prop betting options available for Darrell Henderson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Henderson has rushed for 688 yards (43.0 per game) on 149 carries with five touchdowns.

And he has added 29 catches for 176 yards (11.0 per game) and three receiving TDs.

He has handled 149, or 37.9%, of his team's 393 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Henderson's 36.8 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the 49ers are 2.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In five games versus the 49ers Henderson has not rushed for a touchdown.

The 49ers have the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 106.0 yards per game.

This season the 49ers have allowed 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Henderson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Ravens.

Henderson has 40 yards on seven carries (13.3 ypg) over his last three outings.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 149 37.9% 688 5 24 31.6% 4.6 Sony Michel 187 47.6% 802 4 41 53.9% 4.3 Robert Woods 8 2.0% 46 1 2 2.6% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 8.1% 43 0 7 9.2% 1.3

