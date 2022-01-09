Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

There will be player prop betting options available for Darrell Henderson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Henderson has rushed for 688 yards (43.0 per game) on 149 carries with five touchdowns.
  • And he has added 29 catches for 176 yards (11.0 per game) and three receiving TDs.
  • He has handled 149, or 37.9%, of his team's 393 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Henderson's 36.8 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the 49ers are 2.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In five games versus the 49ers Henderson has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 106.0 yards per game.
  • This season the 49ers have allowed 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Henderson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Ravens.
  • Henderson has 40 yards on seven carries (13.3 ypg) over his last three outings.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

149

37.9%

688

5

24

31.6%

4.6

Sony Michel

187

47.6%

802

4

41

53.9%

4.3

Robert Woods

8

2.0%

46

1

2

2.6%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

32

8.1%

43

0

7

9.2%

1.3

Powered By Data Skrive