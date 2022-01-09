Skip to main content
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Before Darren Waller hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waller's stat line reveals 53 catches for 643 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 40.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 84 times.
  • So far this season, 14.2% of the 591 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Waller has averaged 59.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 1.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups versus the Chargers, Waller has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chargers have surrendered 25 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Waller did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.
  • Waller has also chipped in with zero receptions for 0 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted times, producing 0.0 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

84

14.2%

53

643

2

11

15.9%

Hunter Renfrow

123

20.8%

99

1025

7

21

30.4%

Zay Jones

62

10.5%

42

519

1

3

4.3%

Bryan Edwards

54

9.1%

30

508

3

7

10.1%

