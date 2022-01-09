Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds
Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waller's stat line reveals 53 catches for 643 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 40.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 84 times.
- So far this season, 14.2% of the 591 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Waller has averaged 59.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 1.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups versus the Chargers, Waller has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Waller's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chargers have surrendered 25 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Waller did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.
- Waller has also chipped in with zero receptions for 0 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted times, producing 0.0 yards per game.
Waller's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
84
14.2%
53
643
2
11
15.9%
Hunter Renfrow
123
20.8%
99
1025
7
21
30.4%
Zay Jones
62
10.5%
42
519
1
3
4.3%
Bryan Edwards
54
9.1%
30
508
3
7
10.1%
