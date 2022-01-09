Before Darren Waller hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller's stat line reveals 53 catches for 643 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 40.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 84 times.

So far this season, 14.2% of the 591 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Waller has averaged 59.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 1.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups versus the Chargers, Waller has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chargers have surrendered 25 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Waller did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.

Waller has also chipped in with zero receptions for 0 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted times, producing 0.0 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3% Bryan Edwards 54 9.1% 30 508 3 7 10.1%

