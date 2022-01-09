Davante Adams has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Adams' Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Adams has 117 catches (on 162 targets) and leads the Packers with 1,498 receiving yards (93.6 per game) while scoring 11 touchdowns.

Adams has been the target of 162 of his team's 558 passing attempts this season, or 29.0% of the target share.

Adams has seen the ball thrown his way 27 times in the red zone this season, 24.8% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In his 11 matchups against the Lions, Adams' 55.6 receiving yards average is 8.1 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (47.5).

Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Lions five times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 255.6 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Adams was targeted 14 times, totaling 136 yards on 11 receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Adams has 294 receiving yards on 27 receptions (34 targets), with four touchdowns, averaging 98.0 yards per game.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3% Aaron Jones 65 11.6% 52 391 6 15 13.8%

