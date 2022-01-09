Skip to main content
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Davante Adams has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Adams' Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Adams has 117 catches (on 162 targets) and leads the Packers with 1,498 receiving yards (93.6 per game) while scoring 11 touchdowns.
  • Adams has been the target of 162 of his team's 558 passing attempts this season, or 29.0% of the target share.
  • Adams has seen the ball thrown his way 27 times in the red zone this season, 24.8% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In his 11 matchups against the Lions, Adams' 55.6 receiving yards average is 8.1 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (47.5).
  • Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Lions five times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The 255.6 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Adams was targeted 14 times, totaling 136 yards on 11 receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Adams has 294 receiving yards on 27 receptions (34 targets), with four touchdowns, averaging 98.0 yards per game.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

162

29.0%

117

1498

11

27

24.8%

Allen Lazard

54

9.7%

35

438

6

12

11.0%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

54

9.7%

26

430

3

8

7.3%

Aaron Jones

65

11.6%

52

391

6

15

13.8%

