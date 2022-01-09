Skip to main content
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

There will be player prop bets available for David Johnson before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Johnson's Houston Texans (4-12) take on the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has 200 rushing yards on 62 carries (12.5 yards per game).
  • And he has caught 29 passes for 217 yards (13.6 per game) with one TD.
  • His team has run the ball 399 times this season, and he's handled 62 of those attempts (15.5%).
  • The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Johnson has averaged 53 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 36.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of three games against the Titans Johnson has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are second in the NFL, conceding 85.9 yards per game.
  • The Titans have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the 49ers.
  • Johnson has 24 yards on six carries (8.0 ypg) during his last three games.

Johnson's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Johnson

62

15.5%

200

0

7

14.3%

3.2

Rex Burkhead

110

27.6%

403

3

14

28.6%

3.7

Royce Freeman

56

-

169

0

6

-

3.0

Tyrod Taylor

19

4.8%

151

3

4

8.2%

7.9

