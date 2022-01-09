David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
David Johnson Prop Bet Odds
David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has 200 rushing yards on 62 carries (12.5 yards per game).
- And he has caught 29 passes for 217 yards (13.6 per game) with one TD.
- His team has run the ball 399 times this season, and he's handled 62 of those attempts (15.5%).
- The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Titans.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Against the Titans, Johnson has averaged 53 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 36.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of three games against the Titans Johnson has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are second in the NFL, conceding 85.9 yards per game.
- The Titans have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the 49ers.
- Johnson has 24 yards on six carries (8.0 ypg) during his last three games.
Johnson's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Johnson
62
15.5%
200
0
7
14.3%
3.2
Rex Burkhead
110
27.6%
403
3
14
28.6%
3.7
Royce Freeman
56
-
169
0
6
-
3.0
Tyrod Taylor
19
4.8%
151
3
4
8.2%
7.9
Powered By Data Skrive