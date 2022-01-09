There will be player prop bets available for David Johnson before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Johnson's Houston Texans (4-12) take on the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has 200 rushing yards on 62 carries (12.5 yards per game).

And he has caught 29 passes for 217 yards (13.6 per game) with one TD.

His team has run the ball 399 times this season, and he's handled 62 of those attempts (15.5%).

The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Johnson has averaged 53 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 36.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of three games against the Titans Johnson has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are second in the NFL, conceding 85.9 yards per game.

The Titans have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the 49ers.

Johnson has 24 yards on six carries (8.0 ypg) during his last three games.

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Johnson 62 15.5% 200 0 7 14.3% 3.2 Rex Burkhead 110 27.6% 403 3 14 28.6% 3.7 Royce Freeman 56 - 169 0 6 - 3.0 Tyrod Taylor 19 4.8% 151 3 4 8.2% 7.9

