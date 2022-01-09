Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

There will be player prop bet markets available for David Montgomery ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (6-10) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Montgomery has 205 attempts for a team-high 777 rushing yards (48.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.4 receiving yards per game, catching 40 passes for 294 yards.
  • He has handled 205, or 45.6%, of his team's 450 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bears have called a pass in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Montgomery's matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Over his five career matchups against the Vikings, Montgomery averaged 74.4 rushing yards per game, 1.9 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Vikings, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Vikings have the NFL's 27th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 133.3 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Montgomery carried the ball 22 times for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • He also caught two passes for 17 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Montgomery has rushed for 169 yards (56.3 per game) on 61 carries with three touchdowns.
  • And he has added 14 catches for 101 yards (33.7 per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Montgomery

205

45.6%

777

7

42

51.9%

3.8

Khalil Herbert

99

22.0%

422

2

8

9.9%

4.3

Justin Fields

72

16.0%

420

2

9

11.1%

5.8

Damien Williams

40

8.9%

164

2

8

9.9%

4.1

Powered By Data Skrive