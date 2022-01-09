David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Montgomery has 205 attempts for a team-high 777 rushing yards (48.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.4 receiving yards per game, catching 40 passes for 294 yards.
- He has handled 205, or 45.6%, of his team's 450 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bears have called a pass in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Over his five career matchups against the Vikings, Montgomery averaged 74.4 rushing yards per game, 1.9 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Vikings, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Vikings have the NFL's 27th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 133.3 yards per game.
- The Vikings have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Giants, Montgomery carried the ball 22 times for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- He also caught two passes for 17 yards.
- Over his last three games, Montgomery has rushed for 169 yards (56.3 per game) on 61 carries with three touchdowns.
- And he has added 14 catches for 101 yards (33.7 per game).
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
205
45.6%
777
7
42
51.9%
3.8
Khalil Herbert
99
22.0%
422
2
8
9.9%
4.3
Justin Fields
72
16.0%
420
2
9
11.1%
5.8
Damien Williams
40
8.9%
164
2
8
9.9%
4.1
