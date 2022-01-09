There will be player prop bet markets available for David Montgomery ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (6-10) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Montgomery has 205 attempts for a team-high 777 rushing yards (48.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

He also averages 18.4 receiving yards per game, catching 40 passes for 294 yards.

He has handled 205, or 45.6%, of his team's 450 rushing attempts this season.

The Bears have called a pass in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Over his five career matchups against the Vikings, Montgomery averaged 74.4 rushing yards per game, 1.9 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Vikings, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Vikings have the NFL's 27th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 133.3 yards per game.

The Vikings have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Montgomery carried the ball 22 times for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns.

He also caught two passes for 17 yards.

Over his last three games, Montgomery has rushed for 169 yards (56.3 per game) on 61 carries with three touchdowns.

And he has added 14 catches for 101 yards (33.7 per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 205 45.6% 777 7 42 51.9% 3.8 Khalil Herbert 99 22.0% 422 2 8 9.9% 4.3 Justin Fields 72 16.0% 420 2 9 11.1% 5.8 Damien Williams 40 8.9% 164 2 8 9.9% 4.1

