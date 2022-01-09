David Njoku Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
David Njoku Prop Bet Odds
David Njoku Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Njoku has 464 receiving yards on 34 catches (51 targets) with four touchdowns this season, averaging 29.0 yards per game.
- Njoku has been the target of 51 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Njoku has been on the receiving end of 15.1% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Njoku is averaging 29.5 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Bengals, 2.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).
- Njoku, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 270.1 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Steelers, Njoku was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 28 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Njoku has caught seven passes on 11 targets for 57 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 19.0 yards per game.
Njoku's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
David Njoku
51
10.3%
34
464
4
8
15.1%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
54
10.9%
31
559
3
2
3.8%
Jarvis Landry
79
15.9%
46
495
1
9
17.0%
Austin Hooper
61
12.3%
38
345
3
11
20.8%
