In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about David Njoku and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Njoku and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

David Njoku Prop Bet Odds

David Njoku Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Njoku has 464 receiving yards on 34 catches (51 targets) with four touchdowns this season, averaging 29.0 yards per game.

Njoku has been the target of 51 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Njoku has been on the receiving end of 15.1% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Njoku's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Njoku is averaging 29.5 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Bengals, 2.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).

Njoku, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 270.1 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Steelers, Njoku was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 28 yards and scored one touchdown.

Njoku has caught seven passes on 11 targets for 57 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Njoku's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1% Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% Austin Hooper 61 12.3% 38 345 3 11 20.8%

Powered By Data Skrive