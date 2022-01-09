Skip to main content
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

There will be player prop betting options available for Davis Mills ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 18 when Mills and the Houston Texans (4-12) meet the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mills leads Houston with 2,363 passing yards (147.7 per game) and has a 66.5% completion percentage this year (240-of-361) while throwing 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 32 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 2.0 yards per game.
  • The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Mills accounts for 26.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 361 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mills' matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Mills' zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans are 223.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Titans.
  • This week Mills will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (261.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Titans have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Mills put together a 163-yard performance against the 49ers last week, completing 65.6% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Mills has put up 626 passing yards (208.7 per game) while going 61-for-89 (68.5% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

130

25.3%

87

1011

6

10

20.4%

Nico Collins

53

10.3%

30

379

1

6

12.2%

Chris Conley

37

7.2%

22

323

2

1

2.0%

