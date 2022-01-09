Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mills leads Houston with 2,363 passing yards (147.7 per game) and has a 66.5% completion percentage this year (240-of-361) while throwing 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 32 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 2.0 yards per game.
- The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
- Mills accounts for 26.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 361 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Mills' zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans are 223.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Titans.
- This week Mills will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (261.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Mills put together a 163-yard performance against the 49ers last week, completing 65.6% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Mills has put up 626 passing yards (208.7 per game) while going 61-for-89 (68.5% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
130
25.3%
87
1011
6
10
20.4%
Nico Collins
53
10.3%
30
379
1
6
12.2%
Chris Conley
37
7.2%
22
323
2
1
2.0%
