There will be player prop betting options available for Davis Mills ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 18 when Mills and the Houston Texans (4-12) meet the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mills leads Houston with 2,363 passing yards (147.7 per game) and has a 66.5% completion percentage this year (240-of-361) while throwing 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He has tacked on 32 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 2.0 yards per game.

The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Mills accounts for 26.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 361 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Mills' zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans are 223.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Titans.

This week Mills will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (261.5 yards allowed per game).

The Titans have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Mills put together a 163-yard performance against the 49ers last week, completing 65.6% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

Over his last three games, Mills has put up 626 passing yards (208.7 per game) while going 61-for-89 (68.5% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 130 25.3% 87 1011 6 10 20.4% Nico Collins 53 10.3% 30 379 1 6 12.2% Chris Conley 37 7.2% 22 323 2 1 2.0%

