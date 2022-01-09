Skip to main content
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

Before Dawson Knox hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Knox's Buffalo Bills (10-6) and the New York Jets (4-12) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East rivals at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox's 46 catches have turned into 538 yards (33.6 ypg) and nine touchdowns. He's been targeted 66 times.
  • Knox has been the target of 66 of his team's 609 passing attempts this season, or 10.8% of the target share.
  • Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • In his four matchups against the Jets, Knox's 11 receiving yards average is 21.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
  • Knox has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
  • The 276.8 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Knox did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Falcons.
  • Over his last three games, Knox has racked up 49 yards on six receptions with one touchdown, averaging 16.3 yards per game, on 10 targets.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

66

10.8%

46

538

9

17

14.7%

Stefon Diggs

150

24.6%

94

1144

9

32

27.6%

Cole Beasley

107

17.6%

78

662

1

13

11.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.8%

42

626

4

10

8.6%

