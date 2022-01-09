Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox's 46 catches have turned into 538 yards (33.6 ypg) and nine touchdowns. He's been targeted 66 times.
- Knox has been the target of 66 of his team's 609 passing attempts this season, or 10.8% of the target share.
- Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Jets.
Matchup vs. New York
- In his four matchups against the Jets, Knox's 11 receiving yards average is 21.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
- Knox has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
- The 276.8 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Knox did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Falcons.
- Over his last three games, Knox has racked up 49 yards on six receptions with one touchdown, averaging 16.3 yards per game, on 10 targets.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
66
10.8%
46
538
9
17
14.7%
Stefon Diggs
150
24.6%
94
1144
9
32
27.6%
Cole Beasley
107
17.6%
78
662
1
13
11.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.8%
42
626
4
10
8.6%
Powered By Data Skrive