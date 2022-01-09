Before Dawson Knox hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Knox's Buffalo Bills (10-6) and the New York Jets (4-12) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East rivals at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox's 46 catches have turned into 538 yards (33.6 ypg) and nine touchdowns. He's been targeted 66 times.

Knox has been the target of 66 of his team's 609 passing attempts this season, or 10.8% of the target share.

Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

In his four matchups against the Jets, Knox's 11 receiving yards average is 21.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).

Knox has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.

The 276.8 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Knox did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Falcons.

Over his last three games, Knox has racked up 49 yards on six receptions with one touchdown, averaging 16.3 yards per game, on 10 targets.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 66 10.8% 46 538 9 17 14.7% Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6%

