In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about DeAndre Carter and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Carter's Washington Football Team (6-10) take the field against the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter has tacked on 296 yards on 24 grabs and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 43 times and averages 18.5 receiving yards per game.

Carter has been the target of 43 of his team's 532 passing attempts this season, or 8.1% of the target share.

Carter has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 3.9% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while running the football 45.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Giants, Carter has averaged 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Carter, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 245.3 yards per game the Giants are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants' defense is 21st in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Carter did not have a catch in last week's game against the Eagles.

Carter has collected 17 receiving yards (5.7 per game), reeling in three balls on five targets over his last three games.

Carter's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Carter 43 8.1% 24 296 3 2 3.9% Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8%

