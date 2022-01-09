DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carter has tacked on 296 yards on 24 grabs and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 43 times and averages 18.5 receiving yards per game.
- Carter has been the target of 43 of his team's 532 passing attempts this season, or 8.1% of the target share.
- Carter has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 3.9% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while running the football 45.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Giants, Carter has averaged 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Carter, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 245.3 yards per game the Giants are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants' defense is 21st in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Carter did not have a catch in last week's game against the Eagles.
- Carter has collected 17 receiving yards (5.7 per game), reeling in three balls on five targets over his last three games.
Carter's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Carter
43
8.1%
24
296
3
2
3.9%
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
