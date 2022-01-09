Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Deebo Samuel ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel's team-high 1,310 receiving yards (81.9 per game) have come on 73 catches (115 targets) plus six touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.9% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.

Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Samuel's 69 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Rams are 14.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Samuel has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 258.5 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

At 0.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Texans, Samuel was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 63 yards (21 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Samuel has collected 282 yards on 16 catches with one touchdown, averaging 94.0 yards per game on 22 targets.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.9% 30 296 1 5 8.5%

