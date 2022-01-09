Skip to main content
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Deebo Samuel ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel's team-high 1,310 receiving yards (81.9 per game) have come on 73 catches (115 targets) plus six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.9% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
  • Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Samuel's 69 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Rams are 14.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Samuel has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The 258.5 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 0.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Texans, Samuel was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 63 yards (21 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Samuel has collected 282 yards on 16 catches with one touchdown, averaging 94.0 yards per game on 22 targets.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

115

23.9%

73

1310

6

8

13.6%

George Kittle

87

18.1%

66

900

6

8

13.6%

Brandon Aiyuk

77

16.0%

50

719

5

10

16.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.9%

30

296

1

5

8.5%

