Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel's team-high 1,310 receiving yards (81.9 per game) have come on 73 catches (115 targets) plus six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.9% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
- Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Samuel's 69 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Rams are 14.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Samuel has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 258.5 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 0.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Texans, Samuel was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 63 yards (21 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Samuel has collected 282 yards on 16 catches with one touchdown, averaging 94.0 yards per game on 22 targets.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
115
23.9%
73
1310
6
8
13.6%
George Kittle
87
18.1%
66
900
6
8
13.6%
Brandon Aiyuk
77
16.0%
50
719
5
10
16.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.9%
30
296
1
5
8.5%
