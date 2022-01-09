Before placing any wagers on Derek Carr's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West opponents take the field in Week 18 when Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr has 4,618 passing yards (288.6 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 69.2% of his throws and collecting 21 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions this season.

He also has 109 rushing yards on 39 carries, averaging 6.8 yards per game.

The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while running the football 39.1% of the time.

Carr has attempted 69 of his 590 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Carr averages 205.3 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Chargers, 66.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carr threw multiple touchdown passes twice in those contests against the Chargers, while throwing a touchdown pass in seven games.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chargers have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Carr completed 77.4% of his passes for 255 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Carr has passed for 692 yards while completing 73.4% of his throws (69-of-94), with three touchdowns and four interceptions (230.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive