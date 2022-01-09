Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Before placing any wagers on Derek Carr's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West opponents take the field in Week 18 when Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr has 4,618 passing yards (288.6 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 69.2% of his throws and collecting 21 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 109 rushing yards on 39 carries, averaging 6.8 yards per game.
  • The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while running the football 39.1% of the time.
  • Carr has attempted 69 of his 590 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Carr averages 205.3 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Chargers, 66.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Carr threw multiple touchdown passes twice in those contests against the Chargers, while throwing a touchdown pass in seven games.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chargers have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Colts, Carr completed 77.4% of his passes for 255 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Carr has passed for 692 yards while completing 73.4% of his throws (69-of-94), with three touchdowns and four interceptions (230.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

123

20.8%

99

1025

7

21

30.4%

Darren Waller

84

14.2%

53

643

2

11

15.9%

Zay Jones

62

10.5%

42

519

1

3

4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive