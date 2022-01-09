Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr has 4,618 passing yards (288.6 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 69.2% of his throws and collecting 21 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions this season.
- He also has 109 rushing yards on 39 carries, averaging 6.8 yards per game.
- The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while running the football 39.1% of the time.
- Carr has attempted 69 of his 590 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.1% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Chargers.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Carr averages 205.3 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Chargers, 66.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Carr threw multiple touchdown passes twice in those contests against the Chargers, while throwing a touchdown pass in seven games.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chargers have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Colts, Carr completed 77.4% of his passes for 255 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Carr has passed for 692 yards while completing 73.4% of his throws (69-of-94), with three touchdowns and four interceptions (230.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
123
20.8%
99
1025
7
21
30.4%
Darren Waller
84
14.2%
53
643
2
11
15.9%
Zay Jones
62
10.5%
42
519
1
3
4.3%
Powered By Data Skrive