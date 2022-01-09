Skip to main content
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Devin Singletary ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Singletary and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) take on the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Singletary has had 169 carries for a team-leading 782 rushing yards (48.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • He also has 38 receptions for 204 yards (12.8 per game).
  • He has handled 169, or 39.5%, of his team's 428 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bills have thrown the ball in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Singletary has averaged 34.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Jets, 38.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of five games against the Jets Singletary has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Jets have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 136.3 yards per game.
  • The Bills are up against the NFL's poorest D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (27 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Singletary ran for 110 yards on 23 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Over his last three outings, Singletary has piled up 57 carries for 235 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 16.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 49 yards.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devin Singletary

169

39.5%

782

6

32

33.7%

4.6

Josh Allen

117

27.3%

700

6

28

29.5%

6.0

Zack Moss

91

21.3%

337

4

25

26.3%

3.7

Matt Breida

26

6.1%

125

1

3

3.2%

4.8

