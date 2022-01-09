Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Devin Singletary ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Singletary and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) take on the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary has had 169 carries for a team-leading 782 rushing yards (48.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

He also has 38 receptions for 204 yards (12.8 per game).

He has handled 169, or 39.5%, of his team's 428 rushing attempts this season.

The Bills have thrown the ball in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Singletary's matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

Singletary has averaged 34.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Jets, 38.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of five games against the Jets Singletary has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Jets have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 136.3 yards per game.

The Bills are up against the NFL's poorest D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (27 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Singletary ran for 110 yards on 23 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Over his last three outings, Singletary has piled up 57 carries for 235 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

He's also averaged 16.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 49 yards.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 169 39.5% 782 6 32 33.7% 4.6 Josh Allen 117 27.3% 700 6 28 29.5% 6.0 Zack Moss 91 21.3% 337 4 25 26.3% 3.7 Matt Breida 26 6.1% 125 1 3 3.2% 4.8

Powered By Data Skrive