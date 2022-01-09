Skip to main content
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

There will be player prop bet markets available for Devonta Freeman ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes hit the field in Week 18 when Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Freeman has rushed for 555 yards (34.7 per game) on 128 carries with five touchdowns.
  • He has added 32 catches for 184 yards (11.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 128 of his team's 481 carries this season (26.6%).
  • The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Freeman's 42 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Steelers are 10.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Freeman, in two matchups against the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, allowing 139.6 yards per game.
  • The Steelers have allowed 16 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Freeman put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 5.4 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Freeman has taken 26 carries for 115 yards (38.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devonta Freeman

128

26.6%

555

5

14

22.2%

4.3

Lamar Jackson

133

27.7%

767

2

16

25.4%

5.8

Latavius Murray

103

21.4%

351

5

20

31.7%

3.4

Tyler Huntley

35

7.3%

222

2

3

4.8%

6.3

