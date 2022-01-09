Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Freeman has rushed for 555 yards (34.7 per game) on 128 carries with five touchdowns.
- He has added 32 catches for 184 yards (11.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 128 of his team's 481 carries this season (26.6%).
- The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Freeman's 42 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Steelers are 10.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Freeman, in two matchups against the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- The Steelers have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, allowing 139.6 yards per game.
- The Steelers have allowed 16 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Freeman put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 5.4 yards per carry).
- Over his last three outings, Freeman has taken 26 carries for 115 yards (38.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Freeman's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devonta Freeman
128
26.6%
555
5
14
22.2%
4.3
Lamar Jackson
133
27.7%
767
2
16
25.4%
5.8
Latavius Murray
103
21.4%
351
5
20
31.7%
3.4
Tyler Huntley
35
7.3%
222
2
3
4.8%
6.3
