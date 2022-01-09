There will be player prop bet markets available for Devonta Freeman ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes hit the field in Week 18 when Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Freeman has rushed for 555 yards (34.7 per game) on 128 carries with five touchdowns.

He has added 32 catches for 184 yards (11.5 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 128 of his team's 481 carries this season (26.6%).

The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Freeman's 42 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Steelers are 10.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman, in two matchups against the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The Steelers have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, allowing 139.6 yards per game.

The Steelers have allowed 16 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

Freeman put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 5.4 yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Freeman has taken 26 carries for 115 yards (38.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 128 26.6% 555 5 14 22.2% 4.3 Lamar Jackson 133 27.7% 767 2 16 25.4% 5.8 Latavius Murray 103 21.4% 351 5 20 31.7% 3.4 Tyler Huntley 35 7.3% 222 2 3 4.8% 6.3

