Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Before placing any bets on Devonta Smith's player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East foes at Lincoln Financial Field.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith has 61 catches (100 targets) and paces the Eagles with 875 receiving yards (54.7 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 21.7% of the 460 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
  • Smith (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.8% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his two matchups against the Cowboys, Smith's 34.5 receiving yards average is 34.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (0.0).
  • In two matchups versus the Cowboys, Smith has not had a TD catch.
  • This week Smith will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).
  • With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 18 game against the Cowboys, Smith was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 41 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Smith has totaled 175 yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 58.3 yards per game, on 17 targets.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

100

21.7%

61

875

5

8

13.8%

Dallas Goedert

76

16.5%

56

830

4

6

10.3%

Quez Watkins

55

12.0%

38

563

0

7

12.1%

Jalen Reagor

54

11.7%

31

280

2

5

8.6%

