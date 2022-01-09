Before placing any bets on Devonta Smith's player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East foes at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith has 61 catches (100 targets) and paces the Eagles with 875 receiving yards (54.7 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

So far this season, 21.7% of the 460 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.

Smith (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.8% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his two matchups against the Cowboys, Smith's 34.5 receiving yards average is 34.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (0.0).

In two matchups versus the Cowboys, Smith has not had a TD catch.

This week Smith will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).

With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 18 game against the Cowboys, Smith was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 41 yards.

Over his last three outings, Smith has totaled 175 yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 58.3 yards per game, on 17 targets.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 100 21.7% 61 875 5 8 13.8% Dallas Goedert 76 16.5% 56 830 4 6 10.3% Quez Watkins 55 12.0% 38 563 0 7 12.1% Jalen Reagor 54 11.7% 31 280 2 5 8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive