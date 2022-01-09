Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Before placing any bets on Devonta Smith's player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East foes at Lincoln Financial Field.
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith has 61 catches (100 targets) and paces the Eagles with 875 receiving yards (54.7 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 21.7% of the 460 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
- Smith (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.8% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his two matchups against the Cowboys, Smith's 34.5 receiving yards average is 34.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (0.0).
- In two matchups versus the Cowboys, Smith has not had a TD catch.
- This week Smith will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).
- With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 18 game against the Cowboys, Smith was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 41 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Smith has totaled 175 yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 58.3 yards per game, on 17 targets.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
100
21.7%
61
875
5
8
13.8%
Dallas Goedert
76
16.5%
56
830
4
6
10.3%
Quez Watkins
55
12.0%
38
563
0
7
12.1%
Jalen Reagor
54
11.7%
31
280
2
5
8.6%
