Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- New York's top rusher, Booker, has carried the ball 137 times for 579 yards (36.2 per game), with two touchdowns.
- He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, catching 38 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown.
- He has handled 137, or 34.8%, of his team's 394 rushing attempts this season.
- The Giants have thrown the football in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Booker's matchup with Washington.
Matchup vs. Washington
- In his two career matchups against the Football Team, Booker averaged 28 rushing yards per game, 11.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two games against the Football Team Booker has not run for a touchdown.
- Conceding 105.1 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the eighth-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Giants are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this season).
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Booker rushed 18 times for 46 yards.
- In his last three games, Booker has rushed for 147 yards (49.0 per game) on 32 carries.
Booker's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devontae Booker
137
34.8%
579
2
15
33.3%
4.2
Saquon Barkley
151
38.3%
563
2
11
24.4%
3.7
Daniel Jones
62
15.7%
298
2
13
28.9%
4.8
Elijhaa Penny
24
6.1%
99
1
3
6.7%
4.1
Powered By Data Skrive