There will be player prop betting options available for Devontae Booker ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Booker and the New York Giants (4-12) play the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

New York's top rusher, Booker, has carried the ball 137 times for 579 yards (36.2 per game), with two touchdowns.

He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, catching 38 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 137, or 34.8%, of his team's 394 rushing attempts this season.

The Giants have thrown the football in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his two career matchups against the Football Team, Booker averaged 28 rushing yards per game, 11.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games against the Football Team Booker has not run for a touchdown.

Conceding 105.1 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the eighth-ranked run defense in the league.

The Giants are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Booker rushed 18 times for 46 yards.

In his last three games, Booker has rushed for 147 yards (49.0 per game) on 32 carries.

Booker's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devontae Booker 137 34.8% 579 2 15 33.3% 4.2 Saquon Barkley 151 38.3% 563 2 11 24.4% 3.7 Daniel Jones 62 15.7% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.1% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

