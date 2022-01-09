Skip to main content
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

There will be player prop betting options available for Devontae Booker ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Booker and the New York Giants (4-12) play the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • New York's top rusher, Booker, has carried the ball 137 times for 579 yards (36.2 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, catching 38 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 137, or 34.8%, of his team's 394 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Giants have thrown the football in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his two career matchups against the Football Team, Booker averaged 28 rushing yards per game, 11.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games against the Football Team Booker has not run for a touchdown.
  • Conceding 105.1 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the eighth-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Giants are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Booker rushed 18 times for 46 yards.
  • In his last three games, Booker has rushed for 147 yards (49.0 per game) on 32 carries.

Booker's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devontae Booker

137

34.8%

579

2

15

33.3%

4.2

Saquon Barkley

151

38.3%

563

2

11

24.4%

3.7

Daniel Jones

62

15.7%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.1%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

