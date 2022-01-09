Diontae Johnson has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Johnson has 100 receptions (on 159 targets) for a team-high 1,110 receiving yards (69.4 per game) and eight touchdowns.

So far this season, 25.6% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.

Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his five matchups against the Ravens, Johnson's 47.6 receiving yards average is 24.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

In five matchups versus the Ravens, Johnson has had a touchdown catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

The 296.4 passing yards the Ravens yield per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Browns, Johnson was targeted 15 times and racked up eight catches for 31 yards and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Johnson's 19 grabs (on 29 targets) have led to 120 receiving yards (40.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4% Najee Harris 90 14.5% 70 440 3 14 15.1%

