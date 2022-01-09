Skip to main content
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Diontae Johnson has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Johnson has 100 receptions (on 159 targets) for a team-high 1,110 receiving yards (69.4 per game) and eight touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 25.6% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.
  • Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his five matchups against the Ravens, Johnson's 47.6 receiving yards average is 24.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • In five matchups versus the Ravens, Johnson has had a touchdown catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
  • The 296.4 passing yards the Ravens yield per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Browns, Johnson was targeted 15 times and racked up eight catches for 31 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Johnson's 19 grabs (on 29 targets) have led to 120 receiving yards (40.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Najee Harris

90

14.5%

70

440

3

14

15.1%

