Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Donovan Peoples-Jones has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Peoples-Jones and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Peoples-Jones' team-leading 559 receiving yards (34.9 per game) have come via 31 catches (54 targets), and he has three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 10.9% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Peoples-Jones' way.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Peoples-Jones has been on the receiving end of 3.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Peoples-Jones has averaged 47.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 3.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Peoples-Jones has caught a touchdown pass against the Bengals twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • This week Peoples-Jones will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (270.1 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Steelers, Peoples-Jones was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 76 yards (25.3 yards per catch).
  • Peoples-Jones' stat line during his last three games shows eight catches for 129 yards. He put up 43.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 19 times.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

54

10.9%

31

559

3

2

3.8%

Jarvis Landry

79

15.9%

46

495

1

9

17.0%

David Njoku

51

10.3%

34

464

4

8

15.1%

Austin Hooper

61

12.3%

38

345

3

11

20.8%

