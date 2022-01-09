Donovan Peoples-Jones has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Peoples-Jones and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Peoples-Jones' team-leading 559 receiving yards (34.9 per game) have come via 31 catches (54 targets), and he has three touchdowns.

So far this season, 10.9% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Peoples-Jones' way.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Peoples-Jones has been on the receiving end of 3.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Peoples-Jones has averaged 47.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 3.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Peoples-Jones has caught a touchdown pass against the Bengals twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

This week Peoples-Jones will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (270.1 yards allowed per game).

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Steelers, Peoples-Jones was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 76 yards (25.3 yards per catch).

Peoples-Jones' stat line during his last three games shows eight catches for 129 yards. He put up 43.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 19 times.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1% Austin Hooper 61 12.3% 38 345 3 11 20.8%

