Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Peoples-Jones' team-leading 559 receiving yards (34.9 per game) have come via 31 catches (54 targets), and he has three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 10.9% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Peoples-Jones' way.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Peoples-Jones has been on the receiving end of 3.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Peoples-Jones has averaged 47.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 3.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Peoples-Jones has caught a touchdown pass against the Bengals twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- This week Peoples-Jones will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (270.1 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Steelers, Peoples-Jones was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 76 yards (25.3 yards per catch).
- Peoples-Jones' stat line during his last three games shows eight catches for 129 yards. He put up 43.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 19 times.
Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
54
10.9%
31
559
3
2
3.8%
Jarvis Landry
79
15.9%
46
495
1
9
17.0%
David Njoku
51
10.3%
34
464
4
8
15.1%
Austin Hooper
61
12.3%
38
345
3
11
20.8%
