Dontrell Hilliard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds
Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hilliard has run for 293 yards on 47 carries (32.6 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
- He also averages 9.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 86 yards.
- He has handled 47, or 9.1%, of his team's 519 rushing attempts this season.
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while running the ball 50.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Hilliard's 11.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans are 21.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hilliard has not run for a touchdown against the Texans.
- The Texans give up 143.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.
- The Texans have allowed 25 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins last week, Hilliard rushed eight times for 45 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
- Hilliard also tacked on 33 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three games, Hilliard has 114 rushing yards (38.0 per game) on 22 carries with one touchdown.
- He also has nine catches for 37 yards (12.3 per game).
Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dontrell Hilliard
47
9.1%
293
2
3
3.8%
6.2
Derrick Henry
219
42.2%
937
10
32
41.0%
4.3
D'Onta Foreman
112
21.6%
497
3
19
24.4%
4.4
Ryan Tannehill
53
10.2%
272
7
14
17.9%
5.1
