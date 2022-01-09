Skip to main content
Dontrell Hilliard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Dontrell Hilliard will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Hilliard and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium.

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hilliard has run for 293 yards on 47 carries (32.6 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
  • He also averages 9.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 86 yards.
  • He has handled 47, or 9.1%, of his team's 519 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while running the ball 50.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • Hilliard's 11.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans are 21.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hilliard has not run for a touchdown against the Texans.
  • The Texans give up 143.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.
  • The Texans have allowed 25 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Dolphins last week, Hilliard rushed eight times for 45 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • Hilliard also tacked on 33 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Hilliard has 114 rushing yards (38.0 per game) on 22 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also has nine catches for 37 yards (12.3 per game).

Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dontrell Hilliard

47

9.1%

293

2

3

3.8%

6.2

Derrick Henry

219

42.2%

937

10

32

41.0%

4.3

D'Onta Foreman

112

21.6%

497

3

19

24.4%

4.4

Ryan Tannehill

53

10.2%

272

7

14

17.9%

5.1

