Dontrell Hilliard will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Hilliard and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium.

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hilliard has run for 293 yards on 47 carries (32.6 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

He also averages 9.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 86 yards.

He has handled 47, or 9.1%, of his team's 519 rushing attempts this season.

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while running the ball 50.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Houston

Hilliard's 11.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans are 21.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hilliard has not run for a touchdown against the Texans.

The Texans give up 143.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.

The Texans have allowed 25 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins last week, Hilliard rushed eight times for 45 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

Hilliard also tacked on 33 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three games, Hilliard has 114 rushing yards (38.0 per game) on 22 carries with one touchdown.

He also has nine catches for 37 yards (12.3 per game).

Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dontrell Hilliard 47 9.1% 293 2 3 3.8% 6.2 Derrick Henry 219 42.2% 937 10 32 41.0% 4.3 D'Onta Foreman 112 21.6% 497 3 19 24.4% 4.4 Ryan Tannehill 53 10.2% 272 7 14 17.9% 5.1

