Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Elijah Mitchell, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) play the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell's team-high 878 rushing yards (54.9 per game) have come on 186 carries, with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 137 yards (8.6 per game) with one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 468 times this season, and he's taken 186 of those attempts (39.7%).

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Mitchell's 91 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Rams are 16.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Rams.

In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the league, conceding 101.2 yards per game.

Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

Mitchell put together a 119-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Texans, carrying the ball 21 times (averaging 5.7 yards per attempt).

He added 11 yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

Over his last three outings, Mitchell has 119 rushing yards on 21 carries (39.7 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

He's also caught two passes for 11 yards (3.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 186 39.7% 878 5 19 34.5% 4.7 Deebo Samuel 51 10.9% 320 7 12 21.8% 6.3 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 16.9% 294 2 9 16.4% 3.7 Trey Lance 38 8.1% 168 1 4 7.3% 4.4

