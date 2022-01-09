Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell's team-high 878 rushing yards (54.9 per game) have come on 186 carries, with five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 19 passes for 137 yards (8.6 per game) with one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 468 times this season, and he's taken 186 of those attempts (39.7%).
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Mitchell's 91 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Rams are 16.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Rams.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the league, conceding 101.2 yards per game.
- Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (17).
Recent Performances
- Mitchell put together a 119-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Texans, carrying the ball 21 times (averaging 5.7 yards per attempt).
- He added 11 yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- Over his last three outings, Mitchell has 119 rushing yards on 21 carries (39.7 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
- He's also caught two passes for 11 yards (3.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
186
39.7%
878
5
19
34.5%
4.7
Deebo Samuel
51
10.9%
320
7
12
21.8%
6.3
Jeff Wilson Jr.
79
16.9%
294
2
9
16.4%
3.7
Trey Lance
38
8.1%
168
1
4
7.3%
4.4
