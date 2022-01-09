Skip to main content
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Elijah Mitchell, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) play the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell's team-high 878 rushing yards (54.9 per game) have come on 186 carries, with five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 19 passes for 137 yards (8.6 per game) with one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 468 times this season, and he's taken 186 of those attempts (39.7%).
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Mitchell's 91 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Rams are 16.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Rams.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the league, conceding 101.2 yards per game.
  • Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

  • Mitchell put together a 119-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Texans, carrying the ball 21 times (averaging 5.7 yards per attempt).
  • He added 11 yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • Over his last three outings, Mitchell has 119 rushing yards on 21 carries (39.7 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also caught two passes for 11 yards (3.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

186

39.7%

878

5

19

34.5%

4.7

Deebo Samuel

51

10.9%

320

7

12

21.8%

6.3

Jeff Wilson Jr.

79

16.9%

294

2

9

16.4%

3.7

Trey Lance

38

8.1%

168

1

4

7.3%

4.4

