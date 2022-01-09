In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Emmanuel Sanders for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) meet the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has collected 626 receiving yards (39.1 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 42 balls on 72 targets.

Sanders has been the target of 11.8% (72 total) of his team's 609 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 8.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

In his three matchups against the Jets, Sanders' 38.3 receiving yards average is 9.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).

Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Jets.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The 276.8 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Sanders did not have a catch in last week's game against the Falcons.

Sanders has also contributed with 20 yards on two grabs over his last three outings. He was targeted four times and averaged 6.7 receiving yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6% Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Dawson Knox 66 10.8% 46 538 9 17 14.7%

