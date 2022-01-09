Skip to main content
Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

There will be player prop bet markets available for Evan Engram before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Engram and the New York Giants (4-12) meet the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Engram has put together a 404-yard season so far (25.3 per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 45 passes on 68 targets.
  • Engram has been the target of 12.1% (68 total) of his team's 562 passing attempts this season.
  • Engram (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the football 41.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Engram's 31.5 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Football Team are 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In eight matchups versus the Football Team, Engram has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • This week Engram will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (276.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Football Team have allowed 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bears, Engram was targeted two times, totaling 12 yards on one reception.
  • Over his last three outings, Engram has nine catches (on 12 targets) for 62 yards and one touchdown, averaging 20.7 yards per game.

Engram's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Evan Engram

68

12.1%

45

404

3

4

6.7%

Kenny Golladay

71

12.6%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.1%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.4%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

