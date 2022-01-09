There will be player prop bet markets available for Evan Engram before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Engram and the New York Giants (4-12) meet the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Engram has put together a 404-yard season so far (25.3 per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 45 passes on 68 targets.

Engram has been the target of 12.1% (68 total) of his team's 562 passing attempts this season.

Engram (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the football 41.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Washington

Engram's 31.5 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Football Team are 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In eight matchups versus the Football Team, Engram has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

This week Engram will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (276.1 yards allowed per game).

The Football Team have allowed 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bears, Engram was targeted two times, totaling 12 yards on one reception.

Over his last three outings, Engram has nine catches (on 12 targets) for 62 yards and one touchdown, averaging 20.7 yards per game.

Engram's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Evan Engram 68 12.1% 45 404 3 4 6.7% Kenny Golladay 71 12.6% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.1% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Sterling Shepard 53 9.4% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

