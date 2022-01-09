Skip to main content
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Sportsbooks have installed player props for George Kittle ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (9-7) take on the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle has 66 receptions (on 87 targets) for 900 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 56.3 yards per game.
  • Kittle has been the target of 18.1% (87 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.
  • Kittle (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Kittle's 87 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Rams are 19.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In eight matchups with the Rams, Kittle has had a touchdown catch five times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • This week Kittle will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.5 yards allowed per game).
  • With 15 passing TDs allowed this year, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Kittle put together a 29-yard performance against the Texans last week on one catch (29 yards per catch) while being targeted two times.
  • Kittle has recorded 143 receiving yards (47.7 per game), hauling in nine passes on 11 targets over his last three games.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

87

18.1%

66

900

6

8

13.6%

Deebo Samuel

115

23.9%

73

1310

6

8

13.6%

Brandon Aiyuk

77

16.0%

50

719

5

10

16.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.9%

30

296

1

5

8.5%

