Sportsbooks have installed player props for George Kittle ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (9-7) take on the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has 66 receptions (on 87 targets) for 900 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 56.3 yards per game.

Kittle has been the target of 18.1% (87 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.

Kittle (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Kittle's 87 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Rams are 19.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In eight matchups with the Rams, Kittle has had a touchdown catch five times, but not more than one in a single contest.

This week Kittle will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.5 yards allowed per game).

With 15 passing TDs allowed this year, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Kittle put together a 29-yard performance against the Texans last week on one catch (29 yards per catch) while being targeted two times.

Kittle has recorded 143 receiving yards (47.7 per game), hauling in nine passes on 11 targets over his last three games.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.9% 30 296 1 5 8.5%

