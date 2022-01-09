George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has 66 receptions (on 87 targets) for 900 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 56.3 yards per game.
- Kittle has been the target of 18.1% (87 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.
- Kittle (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Kittle's 87 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Rams are 19.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In eight matchups with the Rams, Kittle has had a touchdown catch five times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- This week Kittle will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.5 yards allowed per game).
- With 15 passing TDs allowed this year, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Kittle put together a 29-yard performance against the Texans last week on one catch (29 yards per catch) while being targeted two times.
- Kittle has recorded 143 receiving yards (47.7 per game), hauling in nine passes on 11 targets over his last three games.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
87
18.1%
66
900
6
8
13.6%
Deebo Samuel
115
23.9%
73
1310
6
8
13.6%
Brandon Aiyuk
77
16.0%
50
719
5
10
16.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.9%
30
296
1
5
8.5%
