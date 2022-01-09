Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship is between the Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 14 games this season.

Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in 10 of 13 games this season.

Monday's over/under is 27.9 points lower than the two team's combined 80.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 23.7 points more than the 28.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.

The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 9.4 points below the 61.9 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has nine wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more 13 times and are 8-5 ATS in those games.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Bulldogs score 39.0 points per game, 19.8 more than the Crimson Tide surrender per outing (19.2).

Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.2 points.

The Bulldogs average 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (298.9).

Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team amasses more than 298.9 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 8-5-0 this year.

This year, the Crimson Tide won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Alabama has hit the over in 38.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 13 games with a set point total).

This year the Crimson Tide put up 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs allow (9.6).

Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall in games when it scores more than 9.6 points.

The Crimson Tide average 234.3 more yards per game (494.1) than the Bulldogs allow (259.8).

In games that Alabama churns out over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

This season the Crimson Tide have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats