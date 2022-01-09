Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 14 games this season.
- Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in 10 of 13 games this season.
- Monday's over/under is 27.9 points lower than the two team's combined 80.4 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 23.7 points more than the 28.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Bulldogs games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 9.4 points below the 61.9 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has nine wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
- So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more 13 times and are 8-5 ATS in those games.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
- The Bulldogs score 39.0 points per game, 19.8 more than the Crimson Tide surrender per outing (19.2).
- Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.2 points.
- The Bulldogs average 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (298.9).
- Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team amasses more than 298.9 yards.
- This year, the Bulldogs have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Alabama is 8-5-0 this year.
- This year, the Crimson Tide won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Alabama has hit the over in 38.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 13 games with a set point total).
- This year the Crimson Tide put up 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs allow (9.6).
- Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall in games when it scores more than 9.6 points.
- The Crimson Tide average 234.3 more yards per game (494.1) than the Bulldogs allow (259.8).
- In games that Alabama churns out over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
- This season the Crimson Tide have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Alabama
39.0
Avg. Points Scored
41.4
9.6
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
447.9
Avg. Total Yards
494.1
259.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.9
16
Giveaways
11
19
Takeaways
20