Gerald Everett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Gerald Everett, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Everett's Seattle Seahawks (6-10) take the field against the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Everett has put together a 458-yard season so far (28.6 per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 47 passes on 60 targets.
  • Everett has been the target of 60 of his team's 469 passing attempts this season, or 12.8% of the target share.
  • Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Against the Cardinals, Everett has averaged 17.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 14.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Everett, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 227.1 passing yards the Cardinals give up per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Cardinals have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Everett caught three passes for 36 yards while being targeted five times.
  • During his last three games, Everett racked up 11 catches on 14 targets and averaged 54.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Everett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Gerald Everett

60

12.8%

47

458

4

7

14.0%

Tyler Lockett

102

21.7%

68

1077

6

6

12.0%

D.K. Metcalf

118

25.2%

70

909

12

18

36.0%

Freddie Swain

39

8.3%

24

318

3

4

8.0%

