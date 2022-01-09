Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Gerald Everett, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Everett's Seattle Seahawks (6-10) take the field against the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Everett has put together a 458-yard season so far (28.6 per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 47 passes on 60 targets.

Everett has been the target of 60 of his team's 469 passing attempts this season, or 12.8% of the target share.

Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Everett has averaged 17.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 14.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Everett, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 227.1 passing yards the Cardinals give up per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cardinals have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Everett caught three passes for 36 yards while being targeted five times.

During his last three games, Everett racked up 11 catches on 14 targets and averaged 54.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Everett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Gerald Everett 60 12.8% 47 458 4 7 14.0% Tyler Lockett 102 21.7% 68 1077 6 6 12.0% D.K. Metcalf 118 25.2% 70 909 12 18 36.0% Freddie Swain 39 8.3% 24 318 3 4 8.0%

