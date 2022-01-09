Gerald Everett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona
Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds
Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Everett has put together a 458-yard season so far (28.6 per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 47 passes on 60 targets.
- Everett has been the target of 60 of his team's 469 passing attempts this season, or 12.8% of the target share.
- Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Against the Cardinals, Everett has averaged 17.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 14.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Everett, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 227.1 passing yards the Cardinals give up per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Cardinals have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Everett caught three passes for 36 yards while being targeted five times.
- During his last three games, Everett racked up 11 catches on 14 targets and averaged 54.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.
Everett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Gerald Everett
60
12.8%
47
458
4
7
14.0%
Tyler Lockett
102
21.7%
68
1077
6
6
12.0%
D.K. Metcalf
118
25.2%
70
909
12
18
36.0%
Freddie Swain
39
8.3%
24
318
3
4
8.0%
