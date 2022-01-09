Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) will try to keep their five-game winning run alive in a Week 18 clash against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1).

Odds for Packers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

Detroit's games have gone over 44.5 points in eight of 16 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 0.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.7 points lower than the 48.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Packers games this season is 47.3, 2.8 points more than Sunday's total of 44.5.

The 45.5 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 12-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more 10 times and are 7-3 ATS in those contests.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

The Packers average just 1.0 fewer point per game (26.3) than the Lions surrender (27.3).

When Green Bay puts up more than 27.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Packers collect just 15.1 fewer yards per game (364.8) than the Lions allow per matchup (379.9).

In games that Green Bay picks up over 379.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Lions have takeaways (16).

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's 16 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

The Lions have an against the spread record of 9-5 in their 14 games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.

Detroit's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 16 opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Lions rack up just 2.9 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Packers allow (20.9).

Detroit is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.9 points.

The Lions average just 5.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Packers give up per matchup (323.4).

In games that Detroit piles up over 323.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

This season the Lions have 23 turnovers, three fewer than the Packers have takeaways (26).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Detroit is 2-5 overall and 5-2 against the spread.

This season, Detroit has gone over the total in three of seven home games.

The average point total in Lions home games this season is 46.9 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

In away games, Green Bay is 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

On the road, the Packers have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point favorites or more.

This season, in three of eight away games Green Bay has gone over the total.

The average point total in Packers away games this season is 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

