Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) will try to keep their five-game winning run alive in a Week 18 clash against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1).

Odds for Packers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.
  • Detroit's games have gone over 44.5 points in eight of 16 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 0.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.7 points lower than the 48.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Packers games this season is 47.3, 2.8 points more than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • The 45.5 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.
  • Green Bay is 12-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more 10 times and are 7-3 ATS in those contests.
  • Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).
  • The Packers average just 1.0 fewer point per game (26.3) than the Lions surrender (27.3).
  • When Green Bay puts up more than 27.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Packers collect just 15.1 fewer yards per game (364.8) than the Lions allow per matchup (379.9).
  • In games that Green Bay picks up over 379.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Lions have takeaways (16).
  • In Detroit's 16 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have an against the spread record of 9-5 in their 14 games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.
  • Detroit's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 16 opportunities (37.5%).
  • This year the Lions rack up just 2.9 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Packers allow (20.9).
  • Detroit is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.9 points.
  • The Lions average just 5.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Packers give up per matchup (323.4).
  • In games that Detroit piles up over 323.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 2-6 overall.
  • This season the Lions have 23 turnovers, three fewer than the Packers have takeaways (26).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Detroit is 2-5 overall and 5-2 against the spread.
  • This season, Detroit has gone over the total in three of seven home games.
  • The average point total in Lions home games this season is 46.9 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • In away games, Green Bay is 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
  • On the road, the Packers have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in three of eight away games Green Bay has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Packers away games this season is 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

