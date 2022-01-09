Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has caught 45 passes on 69 targets for 517 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 32.3 yards per game.
- Henry has been the target of 13.7% (69 total) of his team's 505 passing attempts this season.
- Henry (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.9% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Dolphins.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Henry's 30.4 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Dolphins are 2.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Henry has caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 249.4 yards per game the Dolphins are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Henry put together a 37-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on three catches while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three outings, Henry's 10 grabs are good enough for 123 yards (41.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 19 times.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
69
13.7%
45
517
9
17
23.9%
Jakobi Meyers
118
23.4%
79
796
2
13
18.3%
Kendrick Bourne
66
13.1%
52
776
5
6
8.5%
Nelson Agholor
61
12.1%
36
450
3
6
8.5%
Powered By Data Skrive