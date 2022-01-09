Skip to main content
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

Hunter Henry has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Henry and the New England Patriots (10-6) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has caught 45 passes on 69 targets for 517 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 32.3 yards per game.
  • Henry has been the target of 13.7% (69 total) of his team's 505 passing attempts this season.
  • Henry (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.9% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • Henry's 30.4 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Dolphins are 2.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Henry has caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The 249.4 yards per game the Dolphins are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Henry put together a 37-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on three catches while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three outings, Henry's 10 grabs are good enough for 123 yards (41.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 19 times.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

69

13.7%

45

517

9

17

23.9%

Jakobi Meyers

118

23.4%

79

796

2

13

18.3%

Kendrick Bourne

66

13.1%

52

776

5

6

8.5%

Nelson Agholor

61

12.1%

36

450

3

6

8.5%

