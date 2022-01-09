Hunter Henry has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Henry and the New England Patriots (10-6) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has caught 45 passes on 69 targets for 517 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 32.3 yards per game.

Henry has been the target of 13.7% (69 total) of his team's 505 passing attempts this season.

Henry (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.9% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

Henry's 30.4 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Dolphins are 2.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Henry has caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 249.4 yards per game the Dolphins are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Henry put together a 37-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on three catches while being targeted five times.

Over his last three outings, Henry's 10 grabs are good enough for 123 yards (41.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 19 times.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 69 13.7% 45 517 9 17 23.9% Jakobi Meyers 118 23.4% 79 796 2 13 18.3% Kendrick Bourne 66 13.1% 52 776 5 6 8.5% Nelson Agholor 61 12.1% 36 450 3 6 8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive