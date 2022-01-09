Skip to main content
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

There will be player prop bet markets available for Hunter Renfrow before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow's 1,025 receiving yards (64.1 per game) lead the Raiders. He has 99 catches on 123 targets with seven touchdowns.
  • Renfrow has been the target of 20.8% (123 total) of his team's 591 passing attempts this season.
  • Renfrow (21 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 30.4% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Renfrow has averaged 51.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 9.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Renfrow, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The 237.6 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers' defense is 18th in the league, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Colts, Renfrow hauled in seven passes for 76 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
  • Renfrow has 148 receiving yards on 13 catches (17 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

123

20.8%

99

1025

7

21

30.4%

Darren Waller

84

14.2%

53

643

2

11

15.9%

Zay Jones

62

10.5%

42

519

1

3

4.3%

Bryan Edwards

54

9.1%

30

508

3

7

10.1%

