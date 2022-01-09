There will be player prop bet markets available for Hunter Renfrow before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow's 1,025 receiving yards (64.1 per game) lead the Raiders. He has 99 catches on 123 targets with seven touchdowns.

Renfrow has been the target of 20.8% (123 total) of his team's 591 passing attempts this season.

Renfrow (21 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 30.4% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Renfrow has averaged 51.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 9.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Renfrow, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 237.6 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers' defense is 18th in the league, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Renfrow hauled in seven passes for 76 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.

Renfrow has 148 receiving yards on 13 catches (17 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3% Bryan Edwards 54 9.1% 30 508 3 7 10.1%

