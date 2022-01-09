Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow's 1,025 receiving yards (64.1 per game) lead the Raiders. He has 99 catches on 123 targets with seven touchdowns.
- Renfrow has been the target of 20.8% (123 total) of his team's 591 passing attempts this season.
- Renfrow (21 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 30.4% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Renfrow has averaged 51.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 9.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Renfrow, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 237.6 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers' defense is 18th in the league, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Colts, Renfrow hauled in seven passes for 76 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
- Renfrow has 148 receiving yards on 13 catches (17 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 49.3 yards per game.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
123
20.8%
99
1025
7
21
30.4%
Darren Waller
84
14.2%
53
643
2
11
15.9%
Zay Jones
62
10.5%
42
519
1
3
4.3%
Bryan Edwards
54
9.1%
30
508
3
7
10.1%
